SLED Charges Three People in Fairfield County After Investigations Find One Minor Given a Gun, Several Allowed Access to Alcohol

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged William Wesley Jones, 38, with Delivery of a Pistol to a Minor on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Jones was also charged with Purchase of Beer/Wine for a Person Under 21, Giving Beer/Wine to a Minor, and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

SLED also charged Brittiany A. Watts, 39, with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, as well as James D. McDaniel Jr., 35, with Purchase of Beer/Wine for a Person Under 21 and Giving Beer/Wine to a Minor Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigations.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Jones, Watts, and McDaniel Jr. were booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center.

The cases will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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