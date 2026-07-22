FROST Launches First Operating System for Cash-Pay Medical & Chiropractic Clinics, Saving 500+ Admin Hours a Year

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Clinic Hyperscaler and FinTech founder unite to launch the first operating system for cash-pay medicine, seamlessly integrating care and technology

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the country, the fastest-growing clinics in medicine are being run on the slowest tools. Physicians, chiropractors, and integrated-medicine practitioners offering the treatments patients increasingly want — hormone optimization, regenerative therapies, weight loss, and longevity medicine — are managing their businesses across three or more disconnected systems, losing more than 500 staff hours a year to administrative work that should not exist.Today that ends. FROST — the first end-to-end operating platform purpose-built for cash-pay medical, integrated medicine, and chiropractic clinics — launches nationally, consolidating the entire patient lifecycle into a single system and giving clinic owners a complete, real-time picture of their business for the first time.FROST is the product of a rare pairing. Co-founder Darren Anderson brought the concept together and assembled the engineering team behind it — builders of enterprise-grade software at scale. Vivienne Reign brought two decades of running the clinics from the inside. Two disciplines that almost never meet, unified into a single platform.“I’ve built these clinics. I know exactly where the hours disappear, where the revenue leaks, and where owners are flying blind,” said Vivienne Reign, Founder of FROST, who has built and scaled cash-pay medical clinics across the United States, generating over $200 million in cash-treatment revenue.”The market is enormous and largely unserved. More than 300,000 cash-pay medical, chiropractic, and alternative-health practices operate across the United States — a fragmented, fast-growing sector with no dominant platform built for how these clinics actually run. The U.S. wellness and longevity market is projected to surpass $3 trillion by 2030, and these practices sit at the center of that growth, offering next-generation care while running the business side on tools never designed for them.Without unified reporting, owners make critical decisions without real-time data. FROST replaces that fractured stack with a single operating system covering the full patient lifecycle — lead management, patient enrollment, clinical documentation, payment processing, inventory fulfillment, and real-time KPI reporting.“I saw a massive, underserved market with a very specific set of operational needs, and I built the team to solve it,” said Darren Anderson, Co-Founder of FROST, who assembled its engineering team. “What made it work was pairing that engineering with an operator who has lived these needs firsthand. We brought serious, enterprise-grade technology to a market that has never had it. These providers are doing extraordinary work — FROST gives them the platform to run extraordinary businesses.”FROST is now accepting waitlist applications. Clinic onboarding begins nationally in July 2026.JOIN THE WAITLISTCash-pay medical, integrated medicine, and chiropractic clinics can join the FROST waitlist at getfrost.io for priority onboarding and founding member access.ABOUT FROSTFROST is an end-to-end practice management platform built for cash-pay medical, integrated medicine, and chiropractic clinics. It replaces disconnected CRM, EMR, and billing systems with a single operating platform covering lead management, patient enrollment, clinical documentation, payment processing, inventory fulfillment, and real-time KPI reporting.ABOUT VIVIENNE REIGNVivienne Reign is a serial entrepreneur who has built and scaled cash-pay medical clinics across the United States, along with additional multi-million-dollar businesses in the medical space, generating over $200 million in cash-treatment revenue. She serves as Founder of FROST.ABOUT DARREN ANDERSONDarren Anderson is a global entrepreneur with an extensive background in FinTech and SMB development, with a track record of building and scaling technology ventures across multiple industries. As Co-Founder of FROST, he originated the platform concept and assembled and directed its engineering team, bringing enterprise-grade infrastructure to market.

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