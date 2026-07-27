Bay Area's Energy House Marks 45+ Years in Business, Surpasses 100,000 Fireplace Installations

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San Carlos, Gilroy and Campbell-based fireplace retailer reflects on nearly five decades of serving Bay Area homeowners

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy House , a Bay Area fireplace, stove, and outdoor living retailer, has surpassed 100,000 fireplace installations since opening its doors in 1979, marking more than 45 years of continuous operation across the region.Founded as a single showroom, The Energy House has grown into a three-location operation with showrooms and warehouses in San Carlos, Gilroy, and Campbell, serving homeowners, contractors, and commercial clients throughout the greater Bay Area. The company carries products from more than a dozen manufacturers, including DaVinci, Heat & Glo, Lopi, Montigo, Ortal, and Isokern, spanning gas, electric, wood, and pellet fireplaces, inserts, freestanding stoves, and outdoor living products such as fire pits, outdoor kitchens, and heaters."When we opened our doors in 1979, we never imagined we'd still be here helping Bay Area families 45 years later,"said Ryan Karcich, VP of Operations of The Energy House. "What hasn't changed is our commitment to walking every customer through their options in person, whether they're replacing a 20-year-old insert or building a fireplace into a new home. Hitting 100,000 installations isn't really our milestone—it's a reflection of how many families have trusted us with something that's often the heart of their home."Over the past four decades, the company has seen customer demand shift significantly. Where wood-burning fireplaces once dominated the market, the majority of installations today involve high-efficiency gas inserts and electric fireplaces —a reflection of changing building codes, energy-efficiency priorities, and homeowner preferences across California.The Energy House has adapted its inventory accordingly, expanding its electric and EPA-certified wood-burning insert offerings in recent years.Alongside its fireplace business, The Energy House has expanded into custom pergolas and outdoor living structures,a category that has seen growing demand among Bay Area homeowners investing in their backyards. The company's pergola lineup includes bioclimatic and louvered-roof aluminum pergolas engineered for year-round use, insulated solid-roof pergola systems with integrated drainage, and pergola-style carport structures—all designed to extend outdoor living space while withstanding Northern California's varied weather conditions. Paired with its existing fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and outdoor heater offerings, the pergola line reflects the company's broader strategy of positioning outdoor living as a core part of its business alongside fireplace sales and installation.The company's growth has been driven in large part by word of mouth and repeat business, with many customers returning for multiple installations across different homes over the years. Through consistent service and product quality, The Energy House has built a reputation over four decades as one of the most trusted fireplace retailers in Northern California.Looking ahead, The Energy House says it plans to continue expanding its outdoor living and energy-efficient product lines while maintaining the showroom-based, in-person consultation model that has defined its approach since 1979.About The Energy HouseFounded in 1979, The Energy House is a Bay Area retailer and installer of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, freestanding stoves, gas logs, pergolas, and outdoor living products, with showrooms in San Carlos, Gilroy, and Campbell, California. The company has completed more than 100,000 fireplace installations and carries products from leading manufacturers, including American Fyre Designs, DaVinci, Dimplex, Heat & Glo, Isokern, Lopi, Montigo, and Ortal, among others. More information is available at energy-house.com.

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