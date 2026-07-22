EMILY’S INTERIORS INC. WELCOMES ELIZABETH SANTIN AS NEW SENIOR DESIGN CONSULTANT

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Elizabeth Santin joins Emily’s Interiors as Senior Design Consultant, expanding high-end design services and bringing proactive solutions to residential homes.

SHREWSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emily’s Interiors Inc., a premier residential interior design studio and supply firm known for its organized, stress-free design process, is thrilled to announce the addition of Elizabeth Santin to its team as a Senior Design Consultant.Santin joins Emily’s Interiors with a rich background in high-end residential interior design. After earning a Bachelor of Arts and completing her Master’s degree while studying in Italy, Santin developed a passion for crafting thoughtful, functional spaces that feel both timeless and deeply personal.In her new role, Santin will collaborate directly with clients through every step of the design journey. Whether designing a single room or any and every part of the home, Santin will leverage Emily’s Interiors’ full service as both a designer and direct supplier of cabinetry, flooring, hardware, appliances, and 3D lifelike renderings to bring client visions to life. Her primary goal is to make the remodeling and design process enjoyable, seamless, and rewarding from start to finish."We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth to the team," said Dale Shadbegian of Marketing and Communication at Emily's Interiors Inc. "Her background in high-end residential design and her passion for proactive, client-centered solutions fit perfectly with our mission to redefine what the design process should feel like."Santin is particularly excited to contribute to a culture that values proactive design—constantly adapting and innovating to keep clients ahead of the curve rather than simply reacting to day-to-day challenges."I am eager to collaborate with such a talented group of designers and contribute creative ideas that elevate our clients' homes," said Santin. "My dream in this role is to create personalized spaces that reflect each client’s lifestyle while ensuring they feel guided, supported, and excited throughout the entire journey."To learn more about Elizabeth Santin or to schedule a design consultation with Emily’s Interiors Inc., please visit emilysinteriorsinc.com or call 774-214-9605.About Emily’s Interiors Inc.Emily’s Interiors Inc. redefines the residential design and remodeling process by making it organized, thoughtful, and stress-free. Designing any or every part of the home, Emily's Interiors acts as both the designer and direct supplier of cabinetry and essential project materials, including flooring, hardware, appliances, and 3D lifelike designs. Tapping into more than 30 years of industry expertise, Emily’s Interiors serves homeowners, DIYers, builders, remodelers, architects, property developers, and independent interior designers.Media Contact:Dale ShadbegianMarketing and CommunicationEmily’s Interiors Inc.779 Hartford TurnpikeShrewsbury, MA 01545774-214-9605dale@emilysinteriorsinc.com

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