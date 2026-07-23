Wasilidas & Kulik CPA PC Launches International Division to Support Middle Eastern Businesses Expanding into the USA

Ash Wasilidas, CPA President

MILFORD , MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wasilidas & Kulik CPA PC, a leading Massachusetts CPA and business advisory firm, today announced the launch of its International Business Services Division, dedicated to helping businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations from the Middle East successfully establish and grow their presence in the United States.

The new division will provide specialized services to organizations throughout the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and neighboring countries seeking trusted financial and strategic guidance while entering the U.S. market.

Led by Ash Wasilidas, CPA, the firm brings more than 20 years of accounting, auditing, tax, and business advisory experience, helping organizations navigate the financial, regulatory, and operational challenges of doing business in the United States. The firm serves clients throughout the U.S. from its Massachusetts offices and provides comprehensive accounting, tax, audit, bookkeeping, and advisory services.

“International expansion creates tremendous opportunities, but it also requires careful planning and compliance,” said Ash Wasilidas, CPA, President of Wasilidas & Kulik CPA PC. “Our goal is to become a trusted financial partner for organizations entering the United States by helping them build strong financial foundations, remain compliant with U.S. regulations, and position themselves for long-term success.”

The International Business Services Division will assist clients with:

U.S. business formation and entity selection

Federal and state tax planning and compliance

International tax guidance

Accounting and bookkeeping

Audit, review, and compilation services

IRS tax resolution

Financial reporting

Strategic business consulting

Nonprofit accounting and compliance

Startup advisory services

As global organizations continue expanding across borders, Wasilidas & Kulik CPA PC is committed to providing personalized guidance that helps clients reduce risk, improve financial transparency, and make confident business decisions.

Known for its client-first approach, the firm has earned numerous five-star client reviews and maintains BBB Accreditation with an A+ rating, reflecting its commitment to professionalism, integrity, and exceptional client service.

About Wasilidas & Kulik CPA PC

Wasilidas & Kulik CPA PC is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and business advisory firm with offices in Framingham and Leominster, Massachusetts. The firm provides accounting, tax planning, bookkeeping, auditing, IRS representation, business consulting, startup advisory, and nonprofit accounting services to clients throughout the United States. Through its newly launched International Business Services Division, the firm also assists businesses, investors, and nonprofit organizations from around the world in establishing and growing successful operations in the United States.

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