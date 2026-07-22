Amtrak Tickets Now Available to the New York State Fair

Governor Kathy Hochul, in collaboration with Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation, today announced that tickets are now on sale for direct train service to and from The Great New York State Fair. Daily train service allows State Fair visitors a safe, convenient and environmentally friendly travel option to experience one of New York’s signature summer events. The Great New York State Fair features agricultural exhibits, musical performances from top artists, mouth-watering food and fun for the whole family as the most affordable state fair in the country. Throughout The Fair’s 13-day duration, Amtrak trains will make five daily stops starting Wednesday, August 26 and continuing through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Tickets are available now at Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, at the station ticket counters, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

“Nothing says summer in New York like the Great New York State Fair, with its spectacular exhibits, musical performances, delicious food and exciting rides and games,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s something everyone should experience firsthand and taking the train makes that even easier. Riding the rails gets you right to The Fair’s doorstep without the hassles of driving. It’s easy, convenient and affordable. So get on board and come to The Great New York State Fair. You won’t regret it.”

By taking the train, visitors will save on gas, traffic and parking fees by arriving steps from The Fairgrounds via select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains, which will make daily stops at The State Fair (in between stops at Rochester and Syracuse stations). To purchase tickets, customers should select the “NYF” destination on Amtrak’s website; tickets are only available on dates when the fair is open. Train service to The Fair includes:

Maple Leaf Train 63 – Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 7:15 a.m. and arrives at The Fair at 1:11 p.m.

Maple Leaf Train 64 – Departs Toronto at 8:20 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 2:29 p.m.

Empire Service Train 281 – Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 10:20 a.m. and arrives at The Fair at 4:21 p.m.

Empire Service Train 283 – Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at The Fair at 7:13 p.m.

Empire Service Train 284 – Departs Niagara Falls at 6:27 a.m. and arrives at The Fair at 9:29 a.m.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Great New York State Fair is always a highlight of the summer and NYSDOT is proud to once again partner with Amtrak to bring fairgoers to this exciting, family friendly event. Traveling to The Fair by train is affordable, fun and good for the environment. It’s also easy, as Amtrak drops you right off at The Fair’s doorstep! Whether you’re traveling from Buffalo, New York City, or points in between, leave the driving to Amtrak and come enjoy all that The Great New York State Fair has to offer. See you at The Fair.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Great New York State Fair is where communities come together. Every year, The Fair gives visitors a chance to connect with the people and products that make our state so special. We’re grateful for our continued partnership with Amtrak and NYSDOT, and look forward to welcoming fairgoers for a 13-day celebration of agriculture, entertainment and family fun.”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “We want The Great New York State Fair to be part of everyone’s summer plans. By partnering with Amtrak and NYSDOT, The Fair as a destination is more accessible than ever, with the comfort and convenience travelers have come to know. We’re excited to invite families, friends and visitors from across New York and beyond to experience all the fun, food and festivities that make The Fair a beloved summer tradition.”

Amtrak Executive Vice President, Strategy & Planning Jennifer Mitchell said, “The annual tradition of Amtrak, NYSDOT, and the Governor partnering to deliver convenient, comfortable travel to The Great New York State Fair proudly continues for another summer. Whether you need to relax before or after fun games, thrilling rides and great food, Amtrak has the large, spacious seats, picturesque windows and direct service to The Fair where you can unwind without having to sit in traffic.

Direct train service to The Great New York State Fair has been offered by Amtrak since 2002. Customers can save when booking online at least five days in advance of travel with Amtrak’s See NY and Save discount, in addition to everyday discounts for kids, seniors, military members and more. Passengers can enjoy free Wi-Fi with excellent service, spacious Business Class seats, a café car and ample leg room.

The Great New York State Fair opens Wednesday, August 26 and continues through Labor Day, September 7. Admission is $8 plus fees for adults. Tickets are free for adults ages 65 and over and children ages 12 and under. Tickets include access to all grounds entertainment, agricultural competitions and exhibits and admission to concerts in Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the State’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.