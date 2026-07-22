Borough Hall Subway Accessibility Improvements

As New York celebrates Disability Pride Month, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) celebrated the completion of major accessibility improvements and state of good repair work at the Borough Hall subway station, making the 118-year-old station fully accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). These improvements to the portion of the major Borough Hall complex that serves the 4 and 5 trains will benefit 22,000 riders each day. Borough Hall is the latest in a historic spate of subway stations to receive accessibility upgrades under Governor Hochul’s leadership. 34 subway stations have been made fully accessible since 2021, with the systemwide total now at 160 fully accessible stations. Work is currently underway at 34 additional stations to bring further accessibility improvements to the subway system.

“Borough Hall is a vital connection to all that Downtown Brooklyn has to offer, but for too long, this transit hub was not accessible to all; today, that finally changes,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s transit renaissance is the result of historic investments in the lifeblood of our city, and a project like this to deliver much-needed accessibility upgrades and infrastructure repairs is proof positive that when you invest in transit, you help an entire community thrive.”

Accessibility upgrades include three new elevators, one street-to-mezzanine and two mezzanine-to-platform elevators serving both directions. In addition, project crews reconstructed platform edges and tactile strips and installed new ADA boarding areas. Other accessibility upgrades include modifications to the station agent booth and a new accessible employee bathroom. The project also addressed significant structural deterioration due to age and water infiltration. The station roof was renovated, and lighting, communications, fire alarm, plumbing, drainage and other critical station systems were upgraded. In addition, 1,000 square feet of historic tile mosaics from the original 1908 Interborough Rapid Transit Company station are being restored and reinstalled to last for generations to come.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Borough Hall station is the beating heart of booming Downtown Brooklyn. And thanks to federal IIJA funding, it’s now ADA accessible and a lot more functional for our riders.”

MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “Delivering accessibility at Borough Hall required careful coordination while maintaining service at one of Brooklyn’s busiest stations. It's all part of the MTA's commitment to deliver a transit system that every New Yorker can rely on--and celebrating this milestone during Disability Pride Month makes it even more significant."

MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said, “Borough Hall is a cornerstone of Downtown Brooklyn’s transit network, and every rider deserves safe, accessible, and dependable service. This project shows what smart federal investment can achieve, modernizing the nation’s largest transit system while making it more accessible and reliable for millions of New Yorkers.”

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, "I'm thrilled that New Yorkers now have access to more accessible and seamless rides in Downtown Brooklyn whether they use a mobility device, are pushing a stroller, carrying luggage or simply need to use an elevator. Improvements to stations like new elevators and extensive state of good repair work are critical to our mission of providing fast, reliable and safe service to all riders."

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Borough Hall is one of the transit epicenters of Brooklyn and these funds, which I worked hard to secure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law, will improve straphangers’ quality of life and provide greater public transportation access for all, including New Yorkers with disabilities who have long suffered from poor access to our mass transit system,” Schumer said. “Thanks to the MTA, these much-needed accessibility upgrades will drive the local economy forward, create opportunities for good paying jobs, and increase access to critical services.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “All New Yorkers deserve safe, reliable public transportation, and these improvements to the Borough Hall subway station are a major step forward in achieving that goal,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I am proud to have delivered funding for this project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will continue to work to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to the transportation network they deserve.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “I’m thrilled that the Governor announced accessibility improvements to the Borough Hall station in Brooklyn, one of the most important transit hubs in the city. These elevators have been a priority for my office because they ensure that New Yorkers of all abilities can rely on our world-renowned subway system. Public transportation must work for everyone.”

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, "The subway belongs to all New Yorkers, and it should be accessible to all New Yorkers. This station is a central node in our transit network, and making it fully accessible is a win for so many Brooklynites: from those who use a wheelchair or struggle climbing the stairs to those who push their child in a stroller to those who carry heavy equipment to work. The reasons to use an elevator are as diverse as the New Yorkers who ride the train. I fought to fund these upgrades because I know every single accessible station opens up a world of possibilities for riders. Thanks to the MTA for working to get this done."

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “We’ve been waiting for these Borough Hall station accessibility upgrades for a long time and couldn’t be happier that the day has arrived. Transforming one of Brooklyn’s busiest transit hubs into a fully accessible station was a complex undertaking that required ingenuity and perseverance. Accessible transit is essential to ensuring that New Yorkers with disabilities, older adults, parents with strollers, and people with mobility challenges can use public transit. Thanks to Governor Hochul, Janno Lieber, Demetrius Crichlow, Jamie Torres-Springer and Quemuel Arroyo for their commitment and hard work in bringing this long-awaited project to completion.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “For New Yorkers who depend on our subway system every day, accessibility matters. Borough Hall is a hub for civic life here in Brooklyn, and with this station now fully accessible, riders can more easily access the many services and programs that my team and the surrounding agencies have to offer. As we continue to celebrate Disability Pride Month, I thank Governor Hochul and the MTA for prioritizing accessibility and building a transit system that supports every rider.”

New York City Council Member Lincoln Restler said, “I’m pleased that the Borough Hall subway station is now fully ADA accessible. The three new elevators are absolutely critical for people with mobility challenges, parents with strollers, and everyone who needs help navigating the stairs in our busy Downtown Brooklyn hub. Thanks to the MTA for making this happen and for the station's stunning new public art.”