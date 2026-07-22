Last Chance to Apply: Only a Few Days Left to Join the Italia Media Art Festival 2026

IMAF 2026 IMAF VIDEO ART 2026 IMAF VIDEOART 2026

The Open Call for Video Installations closed on 15 July, while the Video Art & Video Performance Open Call, will remain open until 30 July 2026.

ROME, ITALY, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are only a few days left to submit a video artwork for the third edition of the Italia Media Art Festival IMAF ), the international platform dedicated to media art promoted by Associazione Piccola Venezia APS, in collaboration with Lazio Innova, Maker Faire Rome, and Rome Art Week.The curatorial theme of the 2026 edition — "The Energy That Transforms: Human and Spiritual Strength Turned into Action for the Future" — invites artists and creatives from around the world to engage with one of the most pressing challenges of our time: the relationship between energy, responsibility, technology, and social transformation.As IMAF Founder and Artistic Director, journalist Marinellys Tremamunno, explains:"What does it mean to have energy today? Not only in terms of resources and infrastructure, but as a force capable of guiding our choices, inspiring responsibility, and making change possible."The curatorial vision of IMAF 2026 begins with an urgent awareness: energy is not merely a matter of resources and infrastructure—it is, above all, a profoundly human dimension. It is the force that shapes decisions, inspires responsibility, and enables the transformation of our present.From this perspective, technology is not an end in itself but an extension of human intention, amplifying our values, visions, and aspirations. Art, therefore, becomes a tool for critical reflection—a space where new futures can be imagined, dominant development models questioned, and the human person placed once again at the center of the conversation.How to ApplyArtists and collectives of any nationality aged 16 and over are invited to submit one video work in MP4 Full HD format (1920 × 1080 pixels), with a maximum duration of three minutes.Works containing dialogue must include English subtitles.Participation is completely free of charge.The selected works will be presented during Rome Art Week (19–25 October 2026) and subsequently showcased at partner exhibition venues in Italy and abroad.The list of selected artists will be published by 3 August 2026 on the festival's official website:A Major New International ExhibitionFor the first time in its history, the Italia Media Art Festival is preparing to present a major international exhibition dedicated to Media Art next November.This milestone will mark an important evolution in the festival's journey, strengthening its international profile while consolidating Rome's role as a global meeting point for dialogue on digital culture and the transformations shaping contemporary society.Further details will be announced soon.With its third edition, the Italia Media Art Festival continues to establish itself as an international platform where art, technology, and ethics converge, offering artists a space for experimentation and critical reflection on the major transformations of our time.An event not to be missed for those who believe that multimedia art can still inspire critical thinking and meaningful dialogue.INFORMATION & DEADLINES🎬 IMAF 2026 – VIDEO ART & VIDEO PERFORMANCE OPEN CALLSubmission deadline: 30 July 2026Official website & full regulations:

Italia Media Art Festival at Maker Faire Rome 2025: Technology for the Common Good

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