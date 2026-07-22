Sun City Grooming AZ Enhances Pet Care With Prima FurLuxe Bathing System

Sun City Grooming

Sun City Grooming AZ delivers a deeper, more sanitary clean while supporting dogs with sensitive skin with advanced bathing technology for Arizona’s West Valley

The Prima FurLuxe system helps us reach deeper into the coat, rinse more thoroughly, and provide a fresh, sanitary bath without placing unnecessary stress on the dog.” — Dorothy Aman

SUN CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun City Grooming AZ is enhancing its professional pet grooming services with the Prima FurLuxe bathing system, an advanced dog-washing technology designed to provide a deeper clean, consistent shampoo application, and a more sanitary bathing experience.Serving pet owners in Sun City, Peoria, Surprise, Glendale, and surrounding West Valley communities, Sun City Grooming combines experienced care with modern grooming equipment. The Prima FurLuxe system applies shampoo directly into a fresh water stream and uses an oxygenated spray to help lift dirt, oil, dander, and buildup from the roots of the coat outward.Unlike other bathing methods that often recirculate used water, FurLuxe delivers fresh water from the source throughout the process. Its direct-injection design creates a consistent shampoo dilution and allows groomers to switch to a clean-water rinse without changing tools. This helps reduce leftover product residue and supports a cleaner, more controlled, and comfortable bathing experience for every pet.For dogs with sensitive skin, the ability to regulate shampoo application and rinse thoroughly can be especially important. Sun City Grooming AZ also uses carefully selected grooming products without dyes or perfumes, helping the team personalize their services according to a dog’s coat, age, comfort level, and individual needs. Grooming services do not replace veterinary care, but a gentle, well-managed bathing routine certainly makes the grooming experience more comfortable for most pets, especially those that require special attention.“Every pet deserves to feel safe, comfortable, and cared for during grooming,” said Dorothy Aman, owner of Sun City Grooming AZ. “The Prima FurLuxe system helps us reach deeper into the coat, rinse more thoroughly, and provide a fresh, sanitary bath without placing unnecessary stress on the dog.”The experienced and caring team at Sun City Grooming AZ is led by Dorothy Aman, an Arizona grooming professional with more than 35 years of experience. The salon team believes in focusing on one dog at a time so each receives specialized care throughout the experience.This top-rated West Valley dog groomer establishment provides personalized services including dog bathing, haircuts, brushing, de-shedding, nail care, pad cleaning, ear and eye cleaning, and creative grooming. Cage and cage-free options are available to accommodate different pets and owner preferences.Pet owners searching for dog grooming in Sun City, Arizona, pet grooming near Peoria , or a trusted West Valley dog groomer often find that Sun City Grooming AZ is one of the best options according to multiple reviews. For additional information, interested parties can visit suncitygrooming.com or call 623-440-4595 during regular business hours.About Sun City Grooming AZSun City Grooming AZ provides professional grooming for dogs of all breeds and sizes in a clean, comfortable, and compassionate environment. The salon serves Sun City, Peoria, Youngtown, Surprise, Glendale, and nearby Arizona communities. Its experienced team combines personalized service, quality grooming products, and advanced bathing technology to help every pet look and feel its best.

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