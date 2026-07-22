Business Modification Group Facilitates Successful Sale of Fresno-Based HVAC Business

Business Modification Group logo Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Josh Lange

Father-Son Brokerage Team Patrick and Josh Lange Close Deal in California’s Central Valley

Collaborating on this deal allowed us to leverage our combined strengths to keep the process moving efficiently from valuation to close” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Modification Group (BMG), a leading business brokerage firm specializing in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, is pleased to announce the successful sale of an established HVAC business based in Fresno, California.

The transaction was facilitated by Patrick Lange, Founder of Business Modification Group, alongside his son and sales associate, Josh Lange. The duo worked closely with both the seller and buyer to ensure a smooth ownership transition, protecting the legacy of the business while positioning it for continued growth in the booming Central Valley market.

"HVAC businesses require a deep understanding of industry-specific valuation, regulatory compliance, and operational dynamics," said Patrick Lange. "Working alongside Josh to guide the buyer and seller through this deal was a great accomplishment. Our goal is always to create a win-win scenario where the seller achieves their exit goals, and the buyer inherits a strong, sustainable operation."

"Collaborating on this deal allowed us to leverage our combined strengths to keep the process moving efficiently from valuation to close," added Josh Lange. "Fresno is a dynamic market, and we’re excited to see the company thrive under its new leadership."

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