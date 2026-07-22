VistaXM and PTC’s ServiceMax Help JF Petroleum Turn Field Service from Volume to Value

New case study shows how VistaXM and ServiceMax helped JF Petroleum flag at-risk accounts early and catch quality gaps before they cost revenue.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VistaXM today announced a new case study detailing how JF Petroleum Group, one of the largest service-centric industrial distributors in the United States, transformed its field service operations by combining PTC's ServiceMax, an asset-centric field service management platform, with VistaXM's revenue intelligence layer.

The full case study, "From Volume to Value: JF Petroleum's Blueprint for Modern Field Service Excellence," is available at https://vistaxm.com/case-studies/jf-petroleum.

Facing acquisition-driven growth, rising asset complexity, and fragmented visibility across a workforce of more than 1,700 professionals, JF Petroleum needed a unified way to connect operational execution with the human experience behind every service call. ServiceMax provided the operational backbone: a single system of record for work orders, technician scheduling, dispatch, and asset lifecycle management. VistaXM layered revenue intelligence on top, using closed-ticket triggers from ServiceMax to gather targeted feedback from technicians, customers, dispatch, and customer care, then turning that feedback into decisions the business could act on.

The results were measurable across every dimension of the business:

- Transactional customer NPS increased by 53 percent

- Technician eNPS rose to +30 within a year, with engagement reaching 55 percent

- Customers reported a 15 percent improvement in ease of communication with technicians

- Detractors and non-respondents were identified as twice as likely to leave, enabling proactive retention

- Previously hidden project quality gaps became visible and actionable

"Companies don't spend NPS points, they spend dollars," said Erik Vogel, Founder and CEO of VistaXM. "JF Petroleum shows what a score looks like when you turn it into a revenue decision: you can see which accounts are at risk before they leave, where the work is becoming more valuable, and where to intervene early. That is the difference between measuring service and running it for growth."

"We are the perfect example of how connecting operational excellence and human experience turns service complexity into scalable competitive advantage," said Gary Riemer, Executive Vice President, Power at JF Petroleum Group. "With ServiceMax as our operational backbone and VistaXM delivering the revenue intelligence layer, we had the perfect fit for our transformation."

John Garrison, Vice President of Service Operations at JF Petroleum, added: "We saw a huge shift from volume to value. Technician throughput moved from seven or eight service calls per day to three or four, not because performance declined, but because the assets and the service work became much more complex, and therefore much more valuable to the business."

The case study also outlines JF Petroleum's roadmap for building a broader service intelligence layer across the industrial ecosystem, connecting equipment manufacturers, service operations, and end customers through shared data.

Read the full case study, "From Volume to Value": https://vistaxm.com/case-studies/jf-petroleum

About VistaXM

VistaXM is a revenue intelligence company that helps field service and industrial organizations connect operational data with the human experience behind it. By triggering targeted feedback from technicians and customers at key service moments, VistaXM uncovers the drivers behind retention, first-time fix rate, and revenue growth, turning experience data into revenue decisions and measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.vistaxm.com.

About PTC and ServiceMax

PTC is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions that help manufacturers and service organizations improve how products are designed, manufactured, operated, and serviced. ServiceMax, PTC's asset-centric field service management platform, provides a single system of record for work orders, technician scheduling, dispatch, and asset lifecycle management.

About JF Petroleum Group

JF Petroleum Group is one of the largest service-centric industrial distributors specializing in the installation, maintenance, and long-term support of petroleum infrastructure across the United States. With 80 years of experience and a workforce of more than 1,700 professionals, the company operates at national scale as both a major equipment distributor and a trusted service provider within the fueling and energy ecosystem.

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VistaXM

sales@vistaxm.com | www.vistaxm.com

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