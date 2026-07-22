Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Registered Sex Offender for Unlawful Use of Social Networking Websites
Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested a registered sex offender for unlawful use of social networking websites.
As part of an investigation into a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 28-year-old John Hamburn IV, of Vital Street in Lafayette, was identified as a current registered sex offender who was operating multiple Instagram and Facebook accounts, in violation of Louisiana law.
Hamburn IV was arrested on July 21, 2026, on the following charges:
- 4 counts – La. R.S. 14:91.5 Unlawful Use of a Social Networking Website
This arrest is the result of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
His bond amount is pending assignment.
The investigation is ongoing.
*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
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