Rodeo Realty Welcomes 29 New Real Estate Agents in Just 30 Days

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty continues to strengthen its position as one of Southern California's leading independent real estate brokerages, welcoming 29 new real estate agents over the past 30 days.

The latest additions represent another month of steady recruiting momentum for the brokerage, with agents joining offices throughout the San Fernando Valley, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Sherman Oaks, Encino, Northridge and other Southern California markets.

While the real estate industry continues to navigate changing market conditions, Rodeo Realty says experienced agents remain focused on finding brokerages that provide strong leadership, innovative marketing, modern technology and a collaborative culture.

Great agents are always looking for ways to better serve their clients. Even in a challenging market, they understand that having the right brokerage behind them can make a tremendous difference. That's why we're continuing to attract talented professionals who want to grow their business."

Founded more than four decades ago, by Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty has built a reputation as one of Southern California's premier residential real estate firms. The company offers agents in-house marketing support, professional photography and video resources, transaction management, education, recruiting programs and a collaborative network of experienced Realtors throughout the region.

Leibovitch believes the company's continued recruiting success reflects a broader trend within the industry.

"When the market changes, agents evaluate whether they have the support they need to compete," he said. "We're seeing more Realtors looking for a brokerage that invests in their success instead of expecting them to figure everything out on their own."

The 29 new agents join Rodeo Realty as demand for experienced real estate professionals remains strong across many Southern California communities. Buyers and sellers continue to rely on knowledgeable local agents to navigate evolving inventory levels, financing options and neighborhood market conditions.

"Our focus has always been on helping agents build long-term careers," Leibovitch said. "When our agents succeed, our clients benefit, and that's ultimately what drives our company forward."

With offices serving communities throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Rodeo Realty continues to expand its footprint while remaining committed to providing personalized service, local market expertise, and industry-leading support for both its agents and clients.

About Rodeo Realty

Founded by Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty is one of Southern California's largest independent real estate brokerages, serving buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties. With multiple office locations and hundreds of experienced real estate professionals, the company specializes in luxury homes, residential real estate, investment properties, and relocation services while providing innovative marketing and comprehensive support for its agents.

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