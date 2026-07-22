Former Wendy’s Executive Denny Lynch Releases Book ‘Call Me Dave,’ Proceeds Go to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Book Cover for Call Me Dave Author Denny Lynch

Dave Thomas left his mark on this world. By his words and, most importantly, his deeds, he left two legacies: Wendy’s restaurants worldwide and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.” — Denny Lynch

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denny Lynch, the former senior vice president of communications for Wendy’s and board member of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, has released his debut book with Koehler Books.Call Me Dave is a tribute to Dave Thomas, the iconic founder of Wendy’s, who became a household name through more than 800 television commercials. Taking readers behind the counter, the book traces Thomas’s journey from a childhood marked by loneliness, neglect, and abuse to the fulfillment of his dream of owning a hamburger stand—a dream that ultimately grew into more than 6,000 restaurants worldwide. The book features a foreword by Wendy Thomas, Dave’s daughter and the inspiration behind the famous Wendy’s logo, and includes never-before-shared stories from Lynch, who traveled with Thomas and remained one of his closest friends for decades.While the book explores the rise and success of Wendy’s, it also highlights Thomas’s development of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, the DTFA raises awareness, supports families, and advocates for positive change within the adoption process. Thomas himself was adopted, and he felt a deep responsibility to children still in need of a home.Author Denny Lynch, a founder and former chairman for the association, helped shape the organization’s mission for two decades, serving the greater Dublin area and making a lasting impact on the adoption community. Call Me Dave is both a celebration of Thomas’s remarkable legacy and an intimate portrait of the man behind the apron, told by someone who knew him not only as a colleague, but as a trusted friend.Lynch writes, “There is no doubt that Dave Thomas left his mark on this world. By his words and, most importantly, his deeds, he left two legacies: Wendy’s restaurants worldwide and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.”Call Me Dave is out now. All author proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.For more information about events or the author, visit dennylynchauthor.com

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