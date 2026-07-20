Flip the Switch, Empty Your Wallet: Granite Staters Face Another New Bill Under Costly Kelly



Beginning August 1, New Hampshire families will see their electricity bills jump by upwards of $18 a month. Granite Staters have already seen their electricity bills increase by nearly 15% under Kelly Ayotte, and the approval of yet another rate hike by Ayotte’s Public Utilities Commission means customers will be “increasingly squeezed.” Meanwhile, Ayotte has slashed renewable energy solutions and has yet to call for a pause on data centers that threaten to drive up electric costs even higher.

The Northeast already has some of the highest electricity prices in the country, and Trump’s war of choice with Iran is only making things worse. Ayotte still hasn’t said a word about Donald Trump’s war with Iran that has sent Granite Staters’ gas prices through the roof.

As electricity bills continue to climb, New Hampshire’s economy is taking a hit. A new report has ranked the state’s economy as one of the top ten worst in the nation this year. Under Kelly Ayotte, the state’s “fiscal situation is anything but rock solid,” as hardworking Granite Staters face skyrocketing costs for health care, housing, and electricity bills.

“Keeping the lights on shouldn’t feel like another luxury, but that’s exactly where New Hampshire is headed under Costly Kelly,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Kelly Ayotte keeps talking about the ‘New Hampshire Advantage,’ but all Granite Staters see is another bill in the mailbox.”