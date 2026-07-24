Frankfurt to Host Europe's Leading Political Consultants

Early Bird Tickets Now Available for the EAPC Conference in October 2026

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's conference, themed "Political Communication: Welcome to the Age of AI & Technology," is bringing together experts in political strategy, campaign management, public affairs, and political communication from across Europe. Mark your calendars for 2–3 October 2026, when the European Association of Political Consultants (EAPC) hosts its two-day event in Frankfurt am Main…

The conference is organised by the European Association of Political Consultants (EAPC) and delivered by the agency Campaigns & Technology (C&T), which also ran the EAPC's 2024 conference in Berlin.

The conference will be held at Le Panther, a historic neoclassical villa dating back to 1807 in the heart of Frankfurt, offering an elegant backdrop for one of Europe's leading gatherings of political communication professionals. The first day will feature the Executive Board meeting, the General Assembly, and visits to the European Central Bank and St. Paul's Church, the historic birthplace of German democracy. The second day will focus on the challenges of political communication in the age of artificial intelligence and technological transformation, examining their impact on election campaigns, public discourse, and political decision-making.

The programme features keynotes and panel discussions with renowned speakers, including Dr. Reza Kazemi (Germany), Michelle Ngwafon (USA), Sepp Hartinger (Austria), Sabin Dima (Romania), and Michela Betinelli (Italy). These sessions will explore pressing topics such as modern political campaigning and the role of AI in political communication.

"The pace of technological innovation is fundamentally transforming political communication. This conference provides a unique platform for shaping shared responses to these changes while strengthening European perspectives and collaboration," said Dr. Reza Kazemi, President of the EAPC.

The conference will also provide opportunities to exchange ideas on the future of democratic communication in an era shaped by rapid technological change, disinformation, and the regulation of emerging technologies.

To encourage the participation by students and young professionals in political consulting and public affairs, a limited number of Early Bird tickets are available from €99.

The European Association of Political Consultants (EAPC) is one of Europe's leading professional associations for political consultants. Since its foundation, the organisation has promoted international knowledge exchange, professional standards, and dialogue on the ethical and democratic dimensions of political communication.

About Campaigns & Technology

Campaigns & Technology (C&T) is an internationally active agency for election campaign consulting, public relations, and digital campaign technologies, with offices in Mannheim and Saarbrücken. For more than 20 years, C&T has advised candidates, companies, municipalities, and public figures across Europe, Africa, and the USA, and has supported more than 1,000 campaigns to date. Alongside classic campaign management, the agency develops its own technological tools for political communication. Campaigns & Technology is led by Dr. Reza Kazemi, political and campaign consultant and President of the European Association of Political Consultants. Further information: www.campaignsandtechnology.com

Further information and registration: https://www.eapc2026.com

Media Contact:

European Association of Political Consultants (EAPC)

Susanne Sterniczky, Board Member

press@eapc.eu · www.eapc.eu

Organised and delivered by:

Campaigns & Technology · reza.kazemi@eapc.eu · www.campaignsandtechnology.com

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