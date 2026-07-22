Ozeina Launches Telehealth Platform for Longevity Care

Ozeina brings physician-guided longevity care to your screen.

Physician-guided wellness consultations, now available virtually

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozeina , a longevity and wellness company, today launched its telehealth platform, extending physician-guided wellness, longevity, and preventative care to patients through secure virtual consultations.Patients can connect with licensed providers to discuss health goals, review laboratory results, receive personalized treatment recommendations where clinically appropriate, and continue ongoing care through secure virtual appointments. The service extends Ozeina's in-clinic care model rather than operating as a standalone offering, allowing patients near the company's Florida clinic to move between virtual consultations and in-person treatments."Wellness isn't defined by where care takes place. It's defined by the quality of the relationship between the patient and their provider," said Swati Patel, President of Ozeina. "Telehealth allows us to extend that relationship beyond the clinic while preserving the highly personalized experience our patients expect."The launch reflects growing patient demand for preventative and longevity-focused care that accommodates busy schedules. Ozeina operates a clinic in Florida, with virtual consultations available in states where its providers are licensed."Our goal is to help people feel younger and reach their longevity and rejuvenation goals, wherever they live," Swati added. "Removing geography as a barrier is how we get there."Telehealth is part of Ozeina's broader hybrid care model, which combines in-person treatment with digital access to providers.About OzeinaOzeina is a longevity and wellness company operating a clinic in Florida and delivering care through both in-clinic and virtual experiences, dedicated to helping individuals optimize their health through personalized, physician-guided care. Ozeina offers wellness, longevity, and aesthetic services designed to support healthier aging and long-term well-being.

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