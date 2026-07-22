Ampion Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chelsy Bell Carpenter as VP of Business Development

Chelsy Bell Carpenter, VP Business Development, Ampion Group, LLC Ampion Group LLC Logo Preston Boyles, CEO & Co-Founder of Ampion Group, LLC

Growing demand for Ampion’s appraisal, dispute resolution, Auto RTA, and specialty claims services drives strategic investment in leadership and growth

Ampion’s continued growth is a reflection of the trust our clients place in our expertise, our people, and our results.” — Preston Boyles

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampion Group , a leading provider of insurance appraisal services, Auto RTA solutions, dispute resolution, litigation support, catastrophe management, and specialty claims services, today announced the appointment of Chelsy Bell Carpenter as Vice President of Business Development.The strategic addition reflects Ampion’s continued growth and increasing client demand for expert-driven claims solutions, trusted appraisal services, and experienced partners who can help insurers navigate today’s evolving claims environment.Chelsy Bell Carpenter joins Ampion’s executive leadership team alongside Stacy Putney, Vice President of Business Development, creating a dynamic business development organization focused on strengthening client relationships, expanding industry partnerships, and advancing Ampion’s position as a trusted resource across the insurance claims ecosystem.“Ampion’s continued growth is a reflection of the trust our clients place in our expertise, our people, and our results,” said Preston Boyles , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ampion Group. “We’re delighted to welcome Chelsy to our team. As demand for specialized appraisal and claims resolution services continues to grow, we are making strategic investments in exceptional leadership and trusted relationships that strengthen our ability to serve clients, deepen industry partnerships, and expand our national presence.”For more than two decades, Ampion has built a reputation for delivering fair, reasonable, and defensible outcomes through expert appraisal services, Auto RTA solutions, dispute resolution, litigation services, catastrophe support, and specialty claims expertise. The company’s success is built on operational excellence, innovation, and a deep bench of industry expertise.Chelsy Bell Carpenter brings a proven track record of building industry relationships, fostering collaboration, and connecting insurance professionals around ideas that advance the profession. Recognized throughout the insurance community for her leadership, mentorship, and commitment to professional growth, she has developed a strong reputation as a trusted voice within the industry.At Ampion, Chelsy will continue contributing to important industry conversations, including leadership development, career sustainability, and the evolving role of people in a rapidly changing insurance environment. Her industry presence and commitment to advancing the profession further strengthen Ampion’s ability to engage with insurance professionals, associations, and industry partners nationwide.“The opportunity to join Ampion is incredibly exciting because this organization represents what the future of the industry needs — expertise, innovation, strong relationships, and a commitment to doing things the right way,” said Chelsy Bell Carpenter, Vice President of Business Development at Ampion Group. “Ampion has built an impressive reputation as a trusted partner delivering results for clients, and I am honored to be part of a team that is helping shape the future of appraisal and claims resolution. I look forward to building on Ampion’s strong foundation, strengthening partnerships across the industry, and contributing to the continued momentum of this exceptional team.”Ampion believes the future of the insurance industry will be shaped by organizations that invest in expertise, people, and partnerships. The addition of Chelsy reinforces Ampion’s commitment to expanding its leadership capabilities while continuing to deliver the highest standards of service and results.About Ampion GroupAmpion Group is a leading provider of insurance appraisal services, Auto RTA solutions, dispute resolution, litigation support, catastrophe management, staffing, and specialty claims services. Known for its expert-driven approach and commitment to operational excellence, Ampion helps insurers, businesses, and consumers achieve fair, reasonable, and defensible outcomes while navigating complex claims challenges. Through industry expertise, innovation, and a people-first philosophy, Ampion continues to set the standard for excellence across the claims and appraisal industry. Explore more at AmpionGroup.com.

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