Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Registered Sex Offender for Unlawful Use of Social Networking Websites

﻿Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested a registered sex offender for unlawful use of social networking websites.

As part of an investigation into a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 28-year-old John Hamburn IV, of Vital Street in Lafayette, was identified as a current registered sex offender who was operating multiple Instagram and Facebook accounts, in violation of Louisiana law.

Hamburn IV was arrested on July 21, 2026, on the following charges:

4 counts – La. R.S. 14:91.5 Unlawful Use of a Social Networking Website

This arrest is the result of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Her bond amount is pending assignment.

The investigation is ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.