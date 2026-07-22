As Fulbright Scholar, Kean Graduate Will Bring Her Vision for Innovative School Libraries to South Africa

Kean University alumna Patricia (Patt) Dennis ’21, M.A., has built her career as a school librarian, channeling her wide-ranging interests into learning experiences that are both imaginative and educational.

Now, the Kean graduate will bring that same creative approach to the global stage as a Fulbright Scholar. Inspired to pursue the prestigious award while earning her master’s degree in English writing studies at Kean University, Dennis will spend seven months in South Africa partnering with the University of Pretoria to demonstrate to school libraries how to add variety and depth to programs.

"A school library space is unrestricted, so I can go from teaching media literacy and digital citizenship to making my students agricultural scientists," she said. "If I can do this in an inner city in the United States, imagine what I can do in another country."

Dennis, a Parsippany resident, credits Kean professor and master’s in Writing Studies Program Director Mia Zamora, Ph.D., with inspiring her to pursue a Fulbright grant. Zamora had recently returned from her own Fulbright experience when Dennis was both her student and graduate assistant.

Dennis said Zamora helped her see research as a path she could pursue.

“She showed me that I had a voice and a place in research,” Dennis said.

Zamora remembers being impressed by Dennis’s enthusiasm, curiosity and determination.

“Patricia embodies the very best of Kean University,” Zamora said. “She’s intellectually ambitious, deeply committed to serving others and dedicated to creating meaningful impact through education."

Even as she prepares for South Africa, Dennis is beginning another major chapter in her career. This summer, she will become director of the School Library Media Specialist program at William Paterson University, where she also will serve as an instructor.

"My goal is not just to produce more school librarians, but also to advocate for those currently on the job," she said. "It's another way to show why librarians are important in schools."

Raised in Newark by a matriarchy of relatives, Dennis wanted to be her family’s first college graduate. She earned a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Saint Elizabeth University in 2018 before completing her master’s degree in English writing studies at Kean. She later earned a master’s degree in educational technology in 2023 and a doctorate in education technology leadership in 2026 from New Jersey City University (NJCU), now Kean Jersey City.

Dennis’ career and her volunteerism with AmeriCorps took her into schools in Orange, East Orange and Newark in roles that included library media specialist and district technology director. She has built inclusive library spaces and developed partnerships that connect students with organizations, including Montclair State University, the Smithsonian Science Education Center, Garden State Esports, Epic Games and Minecraft Education.

Her passion for experiential learning has also taken her around the world. She recently presented her dissertation research at a conference in Italy and will teach STEAM courses in China this summer. Last year, she joined scientists off the California coast to collect data that became the foundation for a Minecraft learning experience showing students how researchers monitor whale health to better understand climate change.

In every role she takes on, Dennis intends to remind students that they can create their own paths by blending their unique interests.

"Don't stick to the traditional route," she said. "We need more tinkers, more thinkers, more kindness and more out-of-the-box innovation."