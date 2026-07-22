CleanCloud Launches 'Voice': A Revolutionary AI Phone Agent for Laundromats and Dry Cleaners

CleanCloud

CleanCloud launches Voice, the AI phone assistant for laundromats and dry cleaners. Never miss a call, automate orders, and support your staff.

Laundromat connections are irreplaceable. Voice doesn't replace your team, it supports them. AI handles everyday calls, freeing staff to deliver exceptional in-store experiences.” — David-Griffith Jones, CTO of CleanCloud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanCloud today announced the launch of Voice , a state-of-the-art AI phone assistant specifically designed for laundry and dry cleaning businesses. Built to eliminate missed calls and relieve pressure on busy store staff, Voice ensures that laundromats and dry cleaners never have to put another customer on hold.In an industry where missed calls directly translate to missed business, Voice serves as the ultimate front desk partner. Rather than relying on generic menus, Voice engages customers in natural, flowing conversations that feel remarkably human.Integrated With Your CleanCloud Laundry POSVoice does not just answer questions, it takes action. Because it lives directly inside the CleanCloud POS system, Voice reads store data, understands schedules, and manages a wide range of everyday tasks. Every action it takes appears in the store’s dashboard instantly.Without needing staff intervention, Voice can independently place orders by capturing pickup details, confirming available time slots, creating the order, and processing payments. Voice also manages daily administrative work like checking order statuses, signing up new customers, handling recurring subscriptions, and answering common store questions.Designed to Support Teams, Not Replace ThemStore staff are often busiest exactly when the phone starts ringing. Voice was created to give staff much-needed breathing room, keeping the business highly responsive during peak hours so the team can focus on production, deliveries, and in-store customers. That’s why CleanCloud Voice is designed to work with existing VoIP and call management systems right out of the box. Stores can simply forward or redirect calls to their Voice number, making it easy to integrate with their current setup without disrupting existing workflows.When a customer does need to speak with a human, the transition from Voice is flawless. When transferring a call, Voice provides staff with an instant summary of what has already been discussed, including customer needs, questions asked, and problems raised. The team can call back when they're ready, fully briefed, meaning the customer never has to repeat themselves.Multilingual Support for a Global Customer BaseBuilt for a diverse customer base, Voice features real-time language support. The AI can switch between languages, such as moving from English to Spanish, mid-conversation without breaking the flow, allowing stores to serve a wider range of customers comfortably and naturally.About CleanCloudCleanCloud is the leading management and booking platform for laundromats, dry cleaners, alterations, and shoe cleaning services. Its all-in-one system includes POS, pickup and delivery, a website builder, payroll, marketing tools, and a branded mobile app, helping businesses automate operations and scale with ease. Learn more at cleancloud.com

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