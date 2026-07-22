Industry-FMCSA Partnership Delivers Major Progress in Crackdown on Illegal Trucking Operations

Progress report details enforcement actions targeting unsafe carriers, fraudulent CDL schools, improperly issued licenses and other threats to highway safety...

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry-FMCSA Partnership Delivers Major Progress in Crackdown on Illegal Trucking OperationsNew progress report details enforcement actions targeting unsafe carriers, fraudulent CDL schools, other threats to highway safety and industry integrityThe Trucking Association Executives Council today released a progress report documenting federal and state action to remove illegal operators, strengthen regulatory oversight and restore fairness for trucking companies and professional drivers.The report follows TAEC’s release last fall of Trucking Resurgence: The Fight for Fairness and Safety , an industry-led action plan identifying regulatory and enforcement gaps that allowed unsafe and fraudulent operators to enter the trucking industry.Since then, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, state governments have acted across nearly every priority identified in the plan, producing measurable results.“This progress demonstrates what can happen when the trucking industry and its regulators recognize a problem, work together toward solutions,” said Tony Bradley, president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association and chairman of TAEC. “Legitimate carriers and professional drivers have invested too much in safety and compliance to be undercut by operators who exploit gaps in the system. We are encouraged by the results, committed to keeping this momentum going.”The progress report highlights extensive enforcement and reform efforts, including:• Nearly 10,000 CDL schools removed from the federal Training Provider Registry;o 550 fraudulent CDL schools shut down;• $217 million in new federal safety and CDL integrity investments;• 704 investigations of high-risk carriers, with 430 carriers voluntarily ceasing operations and another 60 to 70 shut down;• 3,200 visa revocations tied to cabotage enforcement;• Audits of all 50 states’ CDL programs and non-domiciled CDL issuance;o More than 194,000 non-domiciled CDLs that will no longer qualify under strengthened federal requirements;o $273 million in highway funding withheld from noncompliant states;• More than 27,000 drivers placed out of service for English-language proficiency violations;• 76 noncompliant electronic logging device platforms removed from the approved registry and 426 blocked; and• More than 20 states engaged in legislative action.“FMCSA’s mission is to prevent crashes, fatalities and injuries involving large trucks and buses, and that requires a regulatory system with no room for fraud or deliberate noncompliance,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs. “The overwhelming majority of motor carriers and professional drivers operate safely and responsibly. Our responsibility is to support those operators by identifying bad actors, enforcing the law and closing gaps that threaten highway safety and the integrity of the trucking industry. The progress reflected in this report shows what is possible when government, law enforcement and industry work together, and we remain committed to building on these results.”The original Trucking Resurgence plan focused on seven areas: CDL integrity, federal motor carrier safety data, cross-border workforce integrity, non-domiciled CDLs, English-language proficiency, trucking fraud and electronic logging devices.Many of the plan’s recommendations called for better use of existing authority, stronger verification and more consistent enforcement.“The significance of these numbers goes beyond how many schools, carriers, licenses or devices have been removed,” Bradley said. “Each action makes it harder for an illegal operator to enter the industry, gain an unfair advantage over companies that invest in qualified drivers, safe equipment and regulatory compliance.”State governments have also contributed to the effort. More than 20 states have pursued legislation addressing CDL integrity, English-language proficiency, non-domiciled CDL oversight, cargo theft and commercial driver qualifications.Despite the progress, the report emphasizes that sustained enforcement and additional reform remain necessary. It also highlights the need to ensure FMCSA has the staffing required to identify high-risk operators before they endanger the motoring public.TAEC has endorsed the FMCSA Modernization Plan developed by the Truckload Carriers Association. The plan calls for stronger vetting of new carriers, a unified registration system, a more proactive system for identifying unsafe operators.“Focused enforcement has produced meaningful results, but the work is not finished,” Bradley said. “TAEC and its member associations will continue working with FMCSA, Congress, state officials, law enforcement to build a regulatory system that rewards safe, responsible operations and acts decisively against those who disregard the law.”The Trucking Resurgence Progress Report and the original action plan are available at www.truckingresurgence.com

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