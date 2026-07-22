Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame Ceremony Expands for Centennial Celebration

July 21, 2026

Contact: Cory Cart

Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, Oklahoma Historical Society

Office: 580-323-7866

[email protected]

okhistory.org/route66

CLINTON, Okla. — The biannual Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame ceremony returns to Clinton on Saturday, July 25. With the Mother Road celebrating its 100th anniversary, organizers have expanded the event into a centennial celebration featuring exclusive merchandise, Oklahoma authors, historic displays, classic automobiles and family activities.

Every two years, the Oklahoma Route 66 Association inducts two members into the Hall of Fame—one living and one posthumously—and the recipients are traditionally announced during the ceremony. This year, the Hall of Fame committee also selected Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell as a special centennial inductee in recognition of his contributions to preserving and promoting Route 66.

“It is an honor for the Oklahoma Route 66 Association to recognize Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell as a 2026 Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame recipient,” said Beth Hilburn, eastern vice president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association. His continued support for preserving and promoting the Mother Road has made a lasting impact on communities across Oklahoma. Through his leadership and dedication to tourism and economic development, he has helped ensure that Route 66 remains a driving force for our state’s future.”

The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, home of the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame, traditionally hosts the ceremony. This year’s event has moved to the Frisco Conference Center to accommodate larger centennial crowds.

“The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum is proud to serve as the permanent home of the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame, but this year’s Centennial celebration simply outgrew our campus,” said museum director Cory Cart. “Moving to a larger venue allows more people to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary while ensuring a comfortable experience for everyone. We’re excited to build on this momentum as we prepare the Hall of Fame for its next century.”

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of Route 66 attractions surrounding the ceremony. The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum will host a pop-up museum store featuring exclusive centennial merchandise, including the debut of a limited-edition T-shirt honoring Clinton natives Jack and Gladys Cutberth, remembered as “Mr. and Mrs. Route 66.”

Long before Route 66 became an international icon, the Cutberths worked from the basement of their Clinton home promoting what was then known as the Will Rogers Highway. The local barber and his wife traveled the country advocating for the highway and the communities it served. Their historic promotional podium will be on display during the event.

Without Jack and Gladys Cutberth, Route 66 as we know it today likely would not exist,” Cart said. “They proved that two determined people from a small Oklahoma town could help preserve an American icon. We wanted to honor their legacy during the centennial.”

Several Oklahoma Route 66 authors will sign books during the celebration, including signed copies of the newest “Little Golden Book” about Route 66. Visitors can also purchase the newest issue of “The Chronicles of Oklahoma,” published by the Oklahoma Historical Society, which is dedicated entirely to Route 66.

The event will also debut the first in a series of outdoor Route 66 photo stand-ins created through a collaboration between the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum and Clinton Route 66 artist Lynne Chastain. The interactive display highlights an important chapter in Clinton’s Route 66 history and will become a permanent museum attraction next week. More will be coming in the near future. Guests can also preview artwork from Chastain’s current exhibition at the museum.

A small collection of classic automobiles and door prizes throughout the afternoon will add to the festivities. The Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame has inducted members since 1994 and includes notable Oklahomans such as Michael Wallis, Will Rogers and many more.

The Centennial Hall of Fame celebration will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the Frisco Conference Center, 101 S. Fourth St., in Clinton. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum is located at 2229 W. Gary Blvd. in Clinton.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit okhistory.org.

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Editor’s Note: Additional photos of the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum are available upon request.

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