Waylan’s Ku Ku Burger in Miami Added to National Register of Historic Places

July 22, 2026

Contact: Michael Mayes

State Historic Preservation Office, Oklahoma Historical Society

Office: 405-522-4479

[email protected]

okhistory.org/shpo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) are pleased to announce the National Register of Historic Places designation for the following property in Oklahoma. The National Register of Historic Places is our nation’s official list of properties significant in our past.

Ottawa County

Waylan’s Ku Ku Burger

915 N. Main St., Miami

Waylan’s Ku Ku Burger, located in downtown Miami, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its historical significance as a commercial development along historic Route 66. The Ku Ku’s Googie-styled architecture has been a mainstay in Miami since its opening in 1965 and is indicative of commercial buildings designed to attract the attention of passing motorists with bold colors, swooping rooflines, and neon signs. Waylan’s is the last survivor of the Ku Ku chain that once boasted over 200 locations across the Midwest. It is still fully operational, with owner Eugene Waylan manning the grill and selling delicious burgers and shakes, as he has for the last 50 years.

Listing in the National Register of Historic Places is an honorific designation that provides recognition, limited protection, and, in some cases, financial incentives for these important properties. The SHPO identifies, evaluates, and nominates properties for this special designation.

The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit okhistory.org.

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