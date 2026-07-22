REQUEST FOR COMMENT

July 20, 2026 RPNM responds to KOAT on the passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act: “Under Democrat leadership, New Mexico has one of the highest housing cost burdens in the entire country. While we applaud the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, it’s important to remember that Democrats have presided over a housing shortage that has become a crisis, crushing middle and low-income New Mexicans who are looking for housing. This is yet another example of how Democrats are actively failing our state and why it’s so important for New Mexicans to vote Republican on November 3.” – Interim Chairman, Mike Nelson

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