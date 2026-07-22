Season 2 of TremTalk Debuts: Attorney and Digital Voice Tremaine L. Hemans, Esq. Opens Up on Ambition, Worth, & Survival

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Fort Lauderdale immigration attorney and LegallyTrem creator releases a new season featuring a raw, first-time public account.

This is not a highlight reel. This is the part of the story that makes the rest of it make sense.” — Tremaine L. Hemans, Esq

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tremaine L. Hemans, Esq., the Florida-licensed immigration attorney and founder of The Hemans Law Group, P.A., has released Season 2 of her podcast, TremTalk, now streaming on YouTube and Spotify.

On paper, Hemans is a five-year law firm owner running a team-based practice in Fort Lauderdale. Online, she is LegallyTrem: a voice with more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and 42,600 on TikTok, where her videos have earned over 644,000 likes. Her audience did not come for legal tips. They came for a woman who says the quiet things out loud.

A Season Built Around One Command: Stop Shrinking

Season 2 opens with a thesis that doubles as a dare. Across the early episodes, Hemans dismantles the habits high-achievers mistake for virtue: making yourself smaller so others stay comfortable, discounting your rates to be liked, over-performing to prove a worth that was never in question.

Her prescription is unmistakably hers. "Get your money and your mindset up," Hemans says. Intention is not a metric. Output is. Charge full price. And trust that the people meant for your life will rise to your level rather than ask you to lower it.

The season carries a spine of faith alongside its business mindset. Hemans speaks candidly about releasing relationships that grow uncomfortable with her growth, not fighting to keep them, but trusting the removal is part of the expansion. Let them be who they are. Keep building who you are. It's a season built on a single line that has become its signature: "You are worthy simply because you are breathing."

"In the Lion's Den": A First-Time Public Reckoning

The season's third episode marks a turning point. In "In the Lion's Den," Hemans takes her audience to the hardest place she has ever gone on the platform: a season of her life when everything broke at once, nights she did not think she would survive, and, for the first time publicly, thoughts of suicide she carried in silence.

"This is not a highlight reel," the episode states. "This is the part of the story that makes the rest of it make sense."

The episode traces the faith, the fight, and the choices that carried her through, and what she measures her life by now. Hemans speaks directly to listeners sitting where she once sat, opening the episode with a resource many outlets place only at the end of coverage like this: help is available now. Call or text 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) or visit 988lifeline.org.

A Consistent Through-Line

Hemans has spoken at Florida International University and appeared on a Clerk of Courts panel addressing human trafficking. She mentors rising professionals through the LegallyTrem community. Across the courtroom, the classroom, and the podcast mic, her message holds steady: worth is a settled fact, and output is the discipline.

Season 2 of TremTalk is live now on YouTube and Spotify. Search "TremTalk" on either platform, and follow @legallytrem on Instagram and TikTok.



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About Tremaine L. Hemans, Esq.

Tremaine L. Hemans is a Florida-licensed immigration attorney, founder of The Hemans Law Group, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, mentor, motivational speaker, and the voice behind the LegallyTrem lifestyle brand and the TremTalk podcast, available on YouTube and Spotify.

The lions Den - "I had to keep going"

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