NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office

Lee Harris, Mayor

Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building

11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MAY 28, 2026

Rashod Cobb

Public Affairs Assistant

Mobile: 901.633.0649

Office: 901.222.1089

Email: [email protected]

SHELBY COUNTY GOVERNMENT VS. CITY OF MEMPHIS SOFTBALL REMATCH GAME TO CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH

Memphis Redbirds hosting City of Memphis vs. Shelby County 2026 Softball Rematch Game to Celebrate Juneteenth and Memphis Baseball History.

WHO: Memphis Redbirds, The Shelby County Board of Commissioners, Shelby County Government, City of Memphis, LeMoyne-Owen College





WHAT: City of Memphis vs. Shelby County Softball Game





WHEN: Friday, June 19, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.





WHERE: AutoZone Park, 198 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38103

Shelby County, TN – The Memphis Redbirds will host the City of Memphis vs. Shelby County Government Softball Game in honor of Juneteenth and Memphis’s rich baseball history at AutoZone Park on Friday, June 19, at 5:00 p.m.

Fans are invited to witness an exciting exhibition rematch featuring elected officials and community leaders, including Commissioners Matthew Szalaj, Mickell Lowery, and Charlie Caswell, Jr., along with representatives from Shelby County Government and the City of Memphis, as they lead their respective teams in a celebration of unity, community, and friendly competition.

Adding to the excitement, coaches from the LeMoyne-Owen College Softball Team will help coach the teams, bringing collegiate experience and energy to the stadium.

Hosted at AutoZone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds, this Juneteenth celebration will kick off a weekend dedicated to honoring the importance of baseball in Memphis’s cultural and social history while encouraging community engagement across neighborhoods.

Bring your family, friends, and community spirit as the City and County face off in a fun-filled evening celebrating freedom, unity, and a unified history that continues to shape Memphis.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., the City vs. County Softball Game begins at 5:00 p.m., and the Memphis Redbirds vs. Nashville Sounds Game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets include admission to both the softball exhibition and the Memphis Redbirds game. Fans can enjoy the Redbirds Friday deals throughout the evening. To be part of this exciting Juneteenth experience, please purchase your tickets here: https://ow.ly/NiP150Z4OLF.

VASCO A. SMITH, JR. ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

160 North Main Street, 6th Floor, Memphis, TN 38103

901.222.1000 Fax 901-222-1002 www.shelbycountytn.gov

Rashod Cobb

Public Affairs Assistant

O: (901) 222-1089

M: (901) 633-0649

Shelby County Board of Commissioners

160 North Main St, 6th Floor

Memphis, TN 38103







