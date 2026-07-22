BILLBOARD RECORDING ARTIST ASHLEY PAUL RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'I JUST HAD TO FALL,' VIA DAUMAN/UNIVERSAL

Ashley Paul releases her new jazz and adult contemporary single, “I Just Had to Fall,” available now via Dauman/Universal.

Now available "I Just Had To Fall" marks Ashley Paul's move into jazz and adult contemporary ahead of her 54 Below performance in New York.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard recording artist Ashley Paul is stepping into a new era with the release of her new single, “I Just Had to Fall,” now available via Dauman/Universal. The original song introduces a more intimate and sophisticated side of Paul’s artistry, expanding her catalog into jazz and adult contemporary music while highlighting the vocal presence and emotional storytelling at the center of her evolving sound.“I Just Had to Fall” serves as the first introduction to a broader musical direction for Paul as she develops new recordings and live performances designed to showcase her versatility beyond the dance/pop EDM music that first brought her international attention. The song will also be played on Smooth Jazz radio, with a different mix of the single being released in August.As part of this next chapter, Paul is working with producers Bizkit and Butta, a four-time Grammy-nominated, Soul Train Award-winning duo from Philadelphia, who produced the Billboard No. 1 hit “Tonight” for John Legend, on new music that will further explore her growing jazz and adult contemporary catalog.The expansion also includes the launch of the Ashley Paul Trio, a new live and recording project that will bring together timeless standards and original music. Upcoming recordings from the trio will include interpretations of classics such as “Fever” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” alongside original songs from Paul’s catalog. The recordings are expected to become available across major streaming platforms, introducing listeners to a new dimension of Paul as a vocalist and live entertainer.Paul will bring this new musical direction to the stage on December 29 at 54 Below in New York City with “Hearts Up After Dark,” an intimate live show blending timeless classics with the original music that has defined her recording career.The evening will feature selections including “Bingo Baby,” “Hearts Up,” “Fever,” “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” and additional songs from Paul’s growing catalog.“Hearts Up After Dark” is designed as an immersive evening of music and storytelling, presenting Paul in a sophisticated live setting where contemporary pop, jazz influences, classic standards, and original music come together.The new single follows continued momentum for Paul as a recording artist. Her recent releases have earned international radio play, chart recognition, and growing streaming audiences. Songs including “Bingo Baby,” “Hearts Up,” “When Boys Cry,” “Body Language,” “Finding Rhythm,” and “Ribbons” have continued to expand her presence across dance, pop, and Top 40/Sirius radio markets.With “I Just Had to Fall,” the Ashley Paul Trio, and “Hearts Up After Dark,” Paul is building a broader body of work that connects her established success in contemporary music with the timeless songs, live musicianship, and vocal storytelling that are shaping the next chapter of her career.“I Just Had to Fall” is now available on all major streaming platforms. ABOUT ASHLEY PAULAshley Paul is a Billboard recording artist and international singer-songwriter whose music has earned chart recognition, radio airplay, and more than one million streams. Known for releases including “Bingo Baby,” “Hearts Up” (hitting 2 million listeners), “When Boys Cry,” “Body Language,” “Finding Rhythm,” and “Ribbons,” Paul continues to expand her career across dance, pop, adult contemporary, and jazz-influenced music.

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