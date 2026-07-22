Public Notice of Meeting for the CDBG Advisory Task Force on Thursday, July 30, 2026

A Hernando County Community Development Block Grant Citizen Advisory Task Force meeting will be held to receive citizen input and comment concerning Community Development Block Grant Public Service Awards, annual plan, and the overall Community Development Block Grant and HOME program on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held in the East Hernando County Branch Library, located at 6457 Windmere Road, Brooksville, Florida.

All meetings of the Community Development Block Grant Citizen Advisory Task Force are open to the public. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Lisette Gardner, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida 34604, (352) 754-4000, Ext. 20122. If hearing impaired, please call 1- 800-676-3777.

For more information, call Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services (352) 540-4338.