A Comprehensive Two-Volume Bible Commentary and Study Guide

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author George R. Jensen Jr. Releases The New Testament Explained: King James Version — A Comprehensive Two-Volume Bible Commentary and Study GuideBook One: Matthew through ActsBook Two: Romans through RevelationReleased from Eagle Rock Resort, PennsylvaniaAuthor, entrepreneur, former technology CEO, and television producer George R. Jensen Jr. proudly announces the publication of The New Testament Explained: King James Version, a comprehensive two-volume Bible commentary and study guide designed to help readers understand every chapter of the New Testament while preserving the beauty, accuracy, and timeless language of the beloved King James Version.After a lifetime of leadership in business, technology, media, and television production—and years devoted to the careful study of Scripture—Jensen wrote this work to make God’s Word more understandable and accessible without compromising the integrity of the biblical text. His vision was to create a resource that faithfully presents Scripture while helping readers understand its historical background, spiritual meaning, and practical application to everyday Christian living.Designed for both new believers and lifelong students of the Bible, The New Testament Explained: King James Version presents the complete King James Version text together with clear, chapter-by-chapter commentary that illuminates every chapter of the New Testament.Book One explores the life, teachings, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, together with the birth and growth of the early Church, covering Matthew through Acts.Book Two continues through the Epistles and the Book of Revelation, covering Romans through Revelation.Each chapter includes:An opening introductionThe complete King James Version textClear, easy-to-understand chapter-by-chapter commentarySeven key spiritual insights highlighting the significance of each chapterA concluding summary connecting biblical truth with everyday Christian livingTogether, these two volumes provide readers with a comprehensive Bible commentary and study guide that deepens biblical understanding, strengthens faith, and encourages a closer walk with Jesus Christ.Mr. Jensen is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of USA Technologies, Inc., later renamed Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a pioneer in cashless payment technology that was recently acquired in a all cash transaction valued at $848 million. He also served as Executive in Charge of Production for NBC’s acclaimed twelve-hour primetime television miniseries A.D. (Anno Domini), broadcast during Easter Week in 1985 with Procter & Gamble as the exclusive sponsor. Throughout his career, he has sought to communicate ideas that educate, inspire, and improve people’s lives—an objective that now finds its greatest expression in helping others understand the Bible.“For many years I dreamed of writing a Bible commentary study guide that would help readers understand every chapter of the New Testament while preserving the beauty and accuracy of the King James Version,” said George R. Jensen Jr. “My prayer is that these books will help people know Jesus Christ more deeply, grow stronger in their faith, and experience the life-changing power of God’s Word.”Ideal for personal devotions, Bible study groups, pastors, teachers, Christian schools, colleges, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Scripture, The New Testament Explained: King James Version offers a clear, systematic guide through all twenty-seven books of the New Testament.The New Testament Explained: King James Version—Book One: Matthew through Acts and Book Two: Romans through Revelation—is available in hardcover and paperback through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers.About George R. Jensen Jr.George R. Jensen Jr. is an author, entrepreneur, business executive, and television producer whose career has spanned technology, media, and publishing. As founder and former Chief Executive Officer of USA Technologies, Inc., he helped build one of America’s leading cashless payment technology companies, later known as Cantaloupe, Inc., which was acquired in a transaction valued at $848 million. He also served as Executive in Charge of Production for NBC’s acclaimed twelve-hour television event A.D. (Anno Domini). He is a alumnus of the University of Tennessee and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.Media ContactGeorge R. Jensen Jr.Email: gjensenjr@gmail.comWebsite: www.AuthorGeorgeJensen.com

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