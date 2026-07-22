Texas Democrats Mourn the Loss of Two American Soldiers Killed in Iran Conflict

DALLAS, TX — We join Texans and Americans across the country in mourning the loss of Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, TX, just 19 years old, and Spc. Daniel Kahikina of Hawaiʻi, who gave their lives while serving our nation. We honor their courage and extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and fellow service members. Every American who wears the uniform deserves our gratitude, our respect, and our unwavering support.

Their deaths are a painful reminder that every casualty is more than a headline, it is a family forever changed and a community left to grieve. Seventeen American service members have now lost their lives in this conflict, each leaving behind loved ones and communities who will carry that loss forever. The greatest way to honor those who serve is to ensure that when America sends its sons and daughters into harm's way, it is with a clear mission, a clear strategy, and a clear path home.



