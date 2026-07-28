Digital Era Group Launches Managed Autonomous Defense & Remediation (M-ADR) Powered by Sevii

Strategic partnership enables organizations to stop adversaries at machine speed and scale through autonomous AI-driven cyber operations.

Managed cybersecurity is entering a new era” — Patrick J. Dyer, CEO at DigitalEra Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Era Group (DEG), a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) provider, and Sevii today announced a strategic partnership to deliver one of the industry's first M-ADR services, combining DEG's 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) expertise with Sevii's Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform.

The partnership moves customers beyond traditional, alert-centric, human-dependent Managed Detection and Response to fully autonomous cyber operations, continuously hunting, containing, remediating, validating, and releasing containment on threats at machine speed, without a human in the loop. The result: mean time to remediation drops from hours or days to minutes, while DEG's cyber experts provide the strategic oversight that keeps customers ahead of the threat and modernizes security operations without replacing existing investments.

As an early adopter of Sevii's ADR platform, DEG has operationalized Sevii across its SOC, activating autonomous threat hunting and remediation that accelerates response while freeing SOC analysts for higher-value work. The service is now in production for multiple customers, powered by Sevii's Autonomous AI Agentic "Cyber Warrior" platform.

"Deployment was swift and seamless. We operationalized in hours and have already lowered our risk through the autonomous hunting and remediation we control via the Sevii AI governance controls and DEG cyber experts making onboarding and ongoing autonomous cyber operations easy and effective" said the CIO of Grupo Hospitalario de Dorado Health Inc. formed by the following companies: Manati Medical Center, Mayaguez Medical Center, Bayamon Medical Center, PR Children Hospital and Mayaguez Medical Center San Antonio y CT Radiology.

Unlike traditional MDR services that notify customers only after analysts investigate alerts, DEG's M-ADR service continuously transforms detections, cyber intelligence, vulnerabilities, and operational priorities into governed autonomous defensive actions across endpoint, identity, cloud, and hybrid environments, delivering fully autonomous threat hunting; investigation and reverse engineering; endpoint and identity containment, remediation, and containment release; recovery; and vulnerability prioritization and remediation, all backed by transparent, AI-governed decision making with configurable approval policies, failsafe controls, continuous reporting and evidence collection, and 24x7 expert SOC oversight.

"Managed cybersecurity is entering a new era," said Patrick Dyer, CEO of Digital Era Group. "Our customers are looking for better outcomes; not simply more alerts. By operationalizing Sevii within our Security Operations Center, we've evolved beyond traditional Managed Detection & Response to deliver Managed Autonomous Defense & Remediation. Together, we're helping organizations respond faster, improve resilience, and strengthen security operations while reducing operational burden."

Curt Aubley, CEO and Co-Founder of Sevii, added, "Digital Era Group immediately recognized that the future of cybersecurity isn't adding more analysts; it's empowering expert teams with trusted autonomous cyber operations. DEG has been an outstanding design and deployment partner, helping operationalize our Autonomous Defense & Remediation platform within a production 24x7 SOC while successfully delivering Managed Autonomous Defense & Remediation services to customers today."

Through the partnership, Sevii provides the autonomous cyber execution platform while DEG delivers managed security operations, customer onboarding, security expertise, continuous monitoring, and strategic cyber advisory services, together improving cyber resilience and SOC efficiency while modernizing security operations without replacing existing investments.

The partnership also lays the foundation for future innovation, including Autonomous Preventive Security (APS), continuous intelligence-driven remediation, expanded cloud protection, and advanced Agentic AI capabilities for enterprise and government customers.

Threats are moving faster than most security programs can match. DEG and Sevii believe M-ADR is the next evolution of managed cybersecurity, combining trusted human expertise with governed autonomous execution to stop adversaries at machine speed and scale.

About Digital Era Group

Digital Era Group (DEG) is a cybersecurity and IT-infrastructure partner delivering managed security, MDR, consulting, and cyber advisory services that help organizations modernize operations, strengthen resilience, and protect critical business assets. Empowering Confidence.

About Sevii

Sevii's mission is to help Cyber Good defeat Cyber Evil through Autonomous Cyber Operations. Its Autonomous Defense & Remediation platform continuously transforms cyber intelligence, detections, vulnerabilities, and operational priorities into governed autonomous defensive actions across endpoint, identity, cloud, and hybrid environments.

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