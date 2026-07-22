eHACCP.org Delivers World-Class HACCP Training and Certification, Online, Accredited, and Accessible to Everyone

The Industry's Most Trusted Online HACCP Training Platform Offers the Best Food Safety Education, Serving Fortune 500 Giants and Single-Owner Operators Alike

Excellent experience. Wonderful course, very informative and insightful and the content was well-structured and broken down.” — Juanita Taraja

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, the leading online destination for HACCP training and HACCP certification courses, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to delivering the highest quality food safety education available anywhere, at a price that is accessible to every food industry professional, from the world's largest corporations to the single-owner operator just getting started.Trusted by mega food industry brands including Sysco, Kroger, PepsiCo, Kelenova, Post, and hundreds of other household names, eHACCP.org has built a sterling reputation as the go-to resource for HACCP training that is not only rigorous and comprehensive, but genuinely personal.Fully Accredited by the IHA International HACCP AllianceEvery course in the eHACCP.org library carries full accreditation from the IHA International HACCP Alliance (IHA), the gold standard of recognition in the food safety industry. Upon successful completion of a course, students receive an official certificate of completion bearing the prestigious Golden Seal of the IHA, a universally recognized credential that demonstrates mastery and compliance to employers, auditors, and regulatory agencies worldwide.Satisfying Regulatory and Industry RequirementsThe HACCP courses will meet USDA, FDA, CFIA, and Most GFSI HACCP Training Requirements like BRCGS, SQF, GlobalG.A.P., IFS, PrimusGFS, FSSC 22000, and many others. By getting certified through eHACCP.org there is no need to worry about whether the training will pass an audit or not.A Complete Library of HACCP and Food Safety CourseseHACCP.org offers an ever-expanding library of online courses designed to meet the full spectrum of food safety training needs, including:- HACCP Training and HACCP Certification Courses, IHA accredited- Certified HACCP and Food Safety Auditor Course, for professionals seeking to validate their auditing expertise- Allergen Control Program, critical training for managing allergen risks in food operations- FSVP (Foreign Supplier Verification Program), ensuring compliance with FDA import requirements- And many more food safety courses, covering a wide range of regulatory, operational, and best-practice topicsNo matter where a learner is in their food safety journey, eHACCP.org has a course designed to meet them there.The Best HACCP Training Content, Interactive, Human-Voiced, and Built for Real LearningeHACCP.org's courses are widely recognized as offering the best HACCP training content in the industry. Each course is:- Fully interactive, engaging learners with dynamic activities that reinforce understanding and retention- Human voiced and professionally narrated, delivering a rich, immersive learning experience that far surpasses text-heavy alternatives- Designed for intuitive navigation, featuring a clean, user-friendly interface that learners of all technical abilities can master in minutesStudents are never rushed. With one full year of access, learners can come and go as their schedules allow, logging in and out at any time without losing their progress. There are no rigid class schedules, no waiting for the next session, and no pressure to complete everything at once.Available 24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week, On Any DeviceIn today's fast-paced food industry, flexibility is everything. eHACCP.org courses are available 24/7, 365 days a year, accessible from any internet-connected device. Whether a learner is at corporate headquarters, on the production floor, or working the overnight shift, world-class HACCP training is always within reach.Offered in English, Spanish, and FrenchRecognizing the diversity of today's food industry workforce, eHACCP.org proudly offers its courses in English, Spanish, and French, ensuring that language is never a barrier to food safety excellence and compliance.Low Cost, No Compromise on QualityeHACCP.org firmly believes that exceptional food safety training should not come at a prohibitive price. The platform is designed to be affordable for organizations of every size, delivering the same IHA-accredited, gold-seal certified experience to a single restaurant owner as it provides to a Fortune 500 food conglomerate.Amazing Reviews, A Community That Speaks for ItselfeHACCP.org's reputation is built on the voices of its learners. The platform has earned outstanding reviews from food safety professionals, HR managers, operations leaders, and independent operators across the globe, consistently praised for its content quality, ease of use, affordability, and exceptional customer service.A Personal Touch, HACCP-Trained Support Staff Available 24/7What truly sets eHACCP.org apart is its unwavering commitment to the human side of education. The platform's toll-free number is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by knowledgeable, HACCP-trained support professionals who treat every caller, from the world's largest food company to a first-time learner, with the same attentive, personalized care."At eHACCP.org, we believe food safety is for everyone," said Stephen Sockett, owner of eHACCP.org. "Whether you represent a company shipping millions of pounds of product annually or you're opening your very first food operation, you deserve the best training available, with real people who are ready to help you every step of the way and at the lowest cost."About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is the premier online platform for IHA-accredited HACCP training and food safety certification courses. Serving a global community of food industry professionals, from multi-billion-dollar enterprises like Sysco, Kroger, PepsiCo, Kelenova, and Post, to independent operators, eHACCP.org combines accredited content, interactive learning technology, multilingual availability, and round-the-clock human support to deliver a food safety education experience unlike any other. All courses are available online, 24/7, at an accessible price, with one full year of learner access and IHA Golden Seal certificates of completion.To explore the full course library or enroll today, visit www.eHACCP.org or call the toll-free number, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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