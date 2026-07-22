Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.22.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Patrick J. Campion, of Folsom, has been appointed Senior Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources, where he has served as Labor Relations Officer since 2021. Campion was a Principal Program Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance in 2021, where he was Finance Budget Analyst from 2011 to 2021. He was a Graduate Student Assistant at the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2010 to 2011. Campion was an Account Executive at Degginger McIntosh and Associates from 2008 to 2009. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,720. Campion is registered without party preference.

Jeannette Sanders, of Sacramento, has been appointed as a Senior Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources, where she has served as a Labor Relations Officer since 2021. Sanders held multiple positions at the Department of State Hospitals from 2007 to 2021, including Labor Relations Manager I, Labor Relations Specialist and the Health and Safety Officer. She held several positions at the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 1995 to 2007, including Workers’ Compensation Claims Adjuster and Workers’ Compensation Insurance Representative. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,720. Sanders is a Republican.

Malayna B. Babb, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources, where she has served as Labor Relations Officer since 2022 and Labor Relations Manger II from 2013 to 2022. She was a Labor Relations Manager I at the Department of Developmental Services from 2010 to 2013. Babb was at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2016, including Labor Relations Manager I and Labor Relations Specialist. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,720. Babb is registered without party preference.

Scott Galloway, of Gulf Stream, Florida, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Galloway founded Section in 2019 and has served on the faculty of NYU Stern School of Business since 2002. Galloway was the Founder and Chairman at L2 from 2010 to 2019. He was the Founder of Red Envelope, where he held multiple positions from 1997 to 2008, including Chairman and Director. Galloway was the Founder of Prophet Brand Strategy, where he held several positions from 1992 to 2002, including Chairman and CEO. He served as a Member of the Board of Directors for the New York Times Co., a Board Member of Urban Outfitters, a Board Member of Panera Bread, and a Board Member of Berkeley Haas. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Galloway is a Democrat.

Ruben Esparza Jr., of Riverbank, has been appointed to the California Citizens Compensation Commission. Esparza has served in various roles at the City of Modesto Fire Department since 2003, including Battalion Chief, Fire Captain and Firefighter. He was President of the Modesto City Firefighters Association – IAFF Local 1289 from 2022 to 2026. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Esparza is a Democrat.

Tomiquia Moss, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Housing Development and Finance Committee Executive Committee. Moss has been Secretary of the California Housing and Homelessness Agency 2026. She was Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency since 2024. Moss was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of All Home from 2019 to 2024. She was Chief Executive Officer of Hamiliton Families from 2017 to 2019. Moss was Chief of Staff for the City of Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2015 to 2017. She was Executive Director of HOPE SF within the San Francisco Mayor’s Office from 2013 to 2015. Moss earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from Ohio Wesleyan University. This position does not require Senate Confirmation and there is no compensation. Moss is a Democrat.

Gustavo Velasquez, of Davis, has been appointed to the California Housing Development and Finance Committee Executive Committee. Velasquez has been Director at the Department of Housing and Community Development since 2020. He was Senior Director at the Urban Institute from 2017 to 2020. Velasquez was Assistant Secretary for the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017. He was executive director at the Latino Economic Development Center from 2013 to 2014. Velasquez was Director of the Office of Human Rights at Government of the District of Columbia from 2007 to 2013. He was Director of Office of Latino Affairs at Government of the District of Columbia from 2003 to 2006. Velasquez was Director of Operations at Congreso de Latinos Unidos Inc. from 2001 to 2003. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Velasquez is a Democrat.

Anthony “Tony” Sertich, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Housing Development and Finance Committee Executive Committee. Sertich has been Executive Director of the California Housing Finance Agency since 2025. He was Assistant Deputy Director of Multifamily Lending in the Division of State Financial Assistance at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2023 to 2025. Sertich was Deputy Controller at the California State Controller’s Office from 2019 to 2022. He held multiple positions at the California Housing Finance Agency from 2004 to 2023, including Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance, Deputy Director of Multifamily Programs, Financing Risk Manager, Financing Officer, Financing Specialist, and Financing Associate. Sertich was President of the California Housing Finance Agency Mortgage Corporation from 2017 to 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Sertich is registered with no party preference.