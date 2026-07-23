International Expansion Continues with Launch of Queue Associates Worldwide Solutions Africa Ltd

Judemark Bwari, Director of Queue Associates WorldWide Solutions Africa Ltd. Queue Associates blue logo

We view Africa not simply as an emerging market, but as a region helping shape the future of global business. Across industries, organisations are building more connected, data-driven environments.” — Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director

NAIROBI, NAIROBI CITY COUNTY, KENYA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queue Associates , a leading global Microsoft Solutions Partner specialising in enterprise applications, cloud technologies, and intelligent business solutions, today announced the official launch of Queue Associates Worldwide Solutions Africa Ltd, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth strategy and reinforcing its commitment to supporting businesses across Africa through advanced solutions built on the Microsoft ecosystem.Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the new entity will serve as a regional hub supporting customers throughout Kenya and the wider African market. The business will be directed by Judemark Bwari, Director of Queue Associates Worldwide Solutions Africa Ltd, who will oversee regional operations, client engagement, and commercial development across the continent.The expansion reflects Queue Associates’ strategy of combining local expertise with global delivery capabilities, giving businesses access to enterprise technology solutions designed around regional market conditions, regulatory frameworks, and long-term operational priorities.Queue Associates Worldwide Solutions Africa Ltd will deliver AI-powered ERP and CRM solutions designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen financial visibility, streamline core processes, and create scalable foundations for future expansion. The regional team will provide consulting, implementation, integration, and managed services across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Microsoft 365, and the Power Platform.Africa is rapidly establishing itself as one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets, driven by the rise of frontier enterprises embracing cloud adoption, intelligent automation, and accelerating investment in AI-powered business capabilities. As momentum builds across the region, companies increasingly require partners capable of supporting innovation while navigating local compliance requirements, multi-currency environments, and complex cross-border operations.Judemark Bwari, Director of Queue Associates Worldwide Solutions Africa Ltd, said:“What is happening across Africa today is remarkable. Businesses throughout the region are moving quickly, embracing new ways of operating, and investing confidently in technologies that were once considered long-term ambitions. I am excited to help organisations of all sizes seize this moment and create stronger, more competitive businesses equipped for an increasingly digital future.”Jeffrey Goldstein, Global Managing Director of Queue Associates, added:“We view Africa not simply as an emerging market, but as a region helping shape the future of global business itself. Across industries, organisations are building more connected, data-driven operating environments where platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 increasingly sit at the centre of decision-making, operational visibility, and long-term resilience. Establishing a permanent presence here allows us to become part of that extraordinary evolution firsthand.”The launch of Queue Associates Worldwide Solutions Africa Ltd further strengthens Queue Associates’ international presence as the company continues expanding its ability to help customers implement technology strategies that create measurable, long-term value.About Queue AssociatesFor more than 30 years, Queue Associates has helped organisations worldwide deploy and optimise Microsoft business technologies supporting finance, operations, customer engagement, and enterprise management. As Microsoft continues to drive innovation across AI, intelligent automation, advanced data platforms, and the next generation of business applications, Queue Associates helps customers adopt the technologies defining the future of modern enterprise.

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