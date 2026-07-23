Becker Transactions Announces BDRTech’s Patented Wrist-Worn Auto-Injector Built to Actually Get Carried

Patented dual-action design shrinks emergency injectors to a size people will keep on them

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDRTech introduces a miniaturized auto-injector small enough to sit in a wrist-worn case, a form factor aimed at one of the oldest problems in emergency medicine: the device that saves your life only works if you have it with you. This acquisition opportunity is represented exclusively by Becker Transactions and is available for license or sale.The company redesigned the core mechanism used to deliver injectable medicine, cutting the size and bulk that keep people from carrying their injectors day to day. The patented dual-action design is what makes the smaller form factor possible, packing the delivery system into something you can wear instead of something you leave at home.“Again and again, we see cases of individuals not carrying their auto-injectors because it’s inconvenient, cumbersome, or bulky. Our device removes all these pain points, making it a no-brainer to have your auto-injector with you always. The patent behind this technology protects the core innovation, and the rapidly growing auto-injector market across multiple industries makes this an attractive asset,” said Ben Bernstein, co-founder of BDRTech.Auto-injectors are used across a widening range of medicine, from on-demand emergency drugs like epinephrine and naloxone, to weekly weight-loss treatments, to field medicine in military settings. Demand keeps climbing as more patients move to self-administered injections and more approved drugs call for them. Industry analysts value the global auto-injector market in the $100 billion range and expect steady growth through the decade.BDRTech built the device around the idea that portability is the feature. A smaller, wearable injector is one people are more likely to have on hand in the moment they need it most.About Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is a world leading patent brokerage firm expertly led by Dean Becker and Olivia Becker, a father daughter team, who bring a rich family legacy of navigating complex intellectual property transactions. Our team has collectively facilitated over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions. With decades of experience collaborating with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations, we specialize in technology monetization. We excel at identifying essential intellectual property assets and connecting them with strategic buyers seeking competitive advantages.Media & InquiriesAll inquiries regarding BDRTech are managed exclusively by Becker Transactions.

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