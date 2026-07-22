Enterprise Minds Inc. & Lean Six Sigma Institute announce strategic partnership

Enterprise Minds Inc. (EM) and Lean Six Sigma Institute (LSSI) partner to de-risk enterprise Agentic AI deployment with Digital Twin technology

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise Minds Inc. (EM) and the Lean Six Sigma Institute (LSSI) have officially signed a partnership agreement to integrate advanced digital twin technology into Lean Six Sigma training and implementation.This collaborative partnership introduces the Lean Six Sigma 4.0 Digital Twin Lab, empowering businesses to safely design, test, and validate Agentic AI deployments using the rigorous guidelines of Lean Six Sigma, before they go live.As companies race to embrace the evolution of AI, many increasingly find that integrating data and orchestrating agentic layers is fraught with risk. Without a secure environment to test new automated processes, companies are suffering massive losses, with up to 95% of Agentic AI projects failing to fulfill their promises or business objectives.The LSSI-EM synergy directly bridges this critical tooling gap by bringing "Dynamic Lean" to industrial operations."Industrial systems today are faster, more complex, and more interconnected than ever before," the joint venture minds highlight. "Traditional DMAIC frameworks can struggle when root causes are dynamic and operational experiments are risky or expensive".By interfacing TwinARC, a causal digital twin solution from Enterprise Minds with the LSSI framework, companies now have a risk-free, conservative environment to test their AI transformation initiatives right from the get-go.Through this partnership, organizations will no longer have to rely on periodic snapshots or risk costly operational experiments. TwinARC's Agentic AI engine allows autonomous AI agents to run parallel hypotheses simultaneously, executing virtual pilots in a simulated space to see the exact downstream impact of a new process. Only after the process improvements are fully validated in the digital twin are they assigned to human workers and live agents for deployment and control.This integration of LSSI's "Logic" (DMAIC methodology and cultural discipline) with Enterprise Minds' "Vision and Nervous System" (real-time data, causal simulation, and AI) represents the next era of process improvement.With LSSI’s presence in over 28 countries and EM’s presence in US, UK, Canada, UAE and India, this partnership is poised for immediate global impact across industry verticals.LSSI and Enterprise Minds are rolling out dedicated educational components, including a 2 hour sandbox activity integrated into existing Black Belt lessons and a comprehensive 8 hour collaborative workshop.These labs will empower Black Belts and Master Black Belts to deploy digital twins for process optimization and continuous improvement efforts in real time.For companies utilizing Lean Six Sigma strategies, the TwinARC solution offers a unique opportunity to replace reactive firefighting with prescriptive measures and achieve organizational calm under complexity.For more information on the solution contact info@leansixsigmainstitute.org or email to marketing@eminds.ai

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