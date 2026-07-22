Dr. Delio Ortegon Introduces Breast Preservé® in San Antonio for Less Invasive Breast Augmentation

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The advanced technique uses Motiva® implants, smaller incisions, and reduced tissue disruption to support a lighter early recovery for selected patients

Many women are interested in breast augmentation, but what holds them back isn’t always the result, it’s the surgery itself” — Dr. Delio Ortegon, MD, FACS

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Antonio Cosmetic Surgery announced that Dr. Delio Ortegon, MD, FACS, now offers the Breast Preservétechnique, a less invasive breast augmentation technique for selected patients seeking breast enhancement with smaller incisions, less tissue disruption, and an easier early recovery. Breast Preserve is a newer approach to breast augmentation that uses Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix implants and specialized instrumentation to create breast volume while aiming to preserve more natural breast tissue, nipple sensation, and chest muscle function compared with traditional breast augmentation . The technique is intended for women who want fuller breasts and a refined shape, but have felt hesitant about a more invasive breast surgery experience. For selected patients, the procedure may also be performed without general anesthesia, which can make the surgical experience more approachable and comfortable.At San Antonio Cosmetic Surgery, Breast Preservé is now offered as an option for women seeking a more tissue-conscious approach to breast enhancement. The method uses a smaller incision, typically placed in the inframammary fold, along with a controlled tissue-expansion process for implant placement. Because the procedure is built around less disruption to surrounding structures, many patients experience a lighter early recovery than they would with traditional augmentation.Breast Preservé may appeal to women who want:-Smaller incisions-Less tissue disruption than traditional breast augmentation-The possibility of having surgery without general anesthesia-Softer, more natural-looking breast enhancement-A recovery that may feel easier to manage in the first days and weeks after surgery-A more conservative surgical approach for subtle to moderate volume increaseThe technique is best suited to selected patients rather than every woman seeking breast augmentation. At consultation, Dr. Ortegon evaluates anatomy, implant goals, tissue characteristics, and long-term expectations to determine whether Breast Preservé or a more traditional augmentation plan is the better fit.“Many women are interested in breast augmentation, but what holds them back isn’t always the result, it’s the surgery itself,” said Dr. Delio Ortegon, MD, FACS. “Breast Preservé gives selected patients another option. It allows us to approach breast enhancement in a more tissue-conscious way while still creating soft, elegant fullness.” — Dr. Delio OrtegonFor patients considering breast augmentation, this is not only about a new name or a new device. It’s about having access to another surgical option, one that may better match the priorities of women who want a gentler experience, a faster early recovery, and a result that feels refined rather than obvious.Dr. Ortegon is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with a strong focus on breast and body surgery. At San Antonio Cosmetic Surgery, he is known for individualized planning, careful surgical judgment, and close patient attention before and after surgery.About San Antonio Cosmetic SurgerySan Antonio Cosmetic Surgery is a plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery practice in San Antonio, Texas, led by Dr. Delio Ortegon, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. The practice focuses on breast and body surgery as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments, with care centered on safety, individualized planning, and natural-looking results.

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