Attorney General James' Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Harlem

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Ousmane Diallo, who died on July 18, 2026 following an incident involving a member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Harlem.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on July 18, NYPD officers responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting in an apartment on Fredrick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem. When officers entered the apartment, they found Mr. Diallo, who had a gunshot wound to the head, and his brother, an off-duty NYPD officer. Mr. Diallo was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.