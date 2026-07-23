Javier Garcia Joins Planet as Branch Manager, Expanding Presence in Southwest
EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet, a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans, welcomes Retail Branch Manager Javier Garcia (NMLS #915046) and his team, expanding the company’s ability to serve homebuyers across the Southwest.
Garcia brings more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience to Planet Home, along with a background in real estate, sales leadership and branch management. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for developing high-performing loan originators, helping them navigate complex loan scenarios and creating a culture centered on collaboration and customer service.
Garcia leads a bilingual team that also serves borrowers in Texas and Arizona, with a particular focus on first-time homebuyers and Spanish-speaking families. His team specializes in helping borrowers with unique financial situations while delivering personalized guidance throughout the homebuying journey.
"Javier is the kind of leader who puts people first," said Matt Payan, SVP National Production Distributed Retail. "His commitment to building strong relationships and helping borrowers overcome obstacles aligns perfectly with how we serve our customers. We're excited to welcome Javier and his team as we continue investing in growth across our retail platform."
Garcia began his career in residential real estate before transitioning to mortgage lending during the market downturn in 2009. Since then, he has worked across multiple areas of the business, including centralized sales, builder lending, retail origination and branch leadership, giving him a broad perspective on how to support both customers and loan originators through changing market conditions.
"I wanted to join a company that gives our team the tools to help more borrowers achieve homeownership," Garcia said. "Planet offers a broad range of in-house lending solutions from construction and renovation to manufactured housing loans that allow us to meet borrowers' unique needs. The products plus Planet's servicing platform and operational excellence give us the confidence to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience while continuing to grow our business and help more families get homes."
Garcia said he plans to expand his team's presence throughout the Southwest while continuing to support underserved and Spanish-speaking communities with personalized service and trusted guidance.
About Planet
Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet Home is a DBA of Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
Dona DeZube
Garcia brings more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience to Planet Home, along with a background in real estate, sales leadership and branch management. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for developing high-performing loan originators, helping them navigate complex loan scenarios and creating a culture centered on collaboration and customer service.
Garcia leads a bilingual team that also serves borrowers in Texas and Arizona, with a particular focus on first-time homebuyers and Spanish-speaking families. His team specializes in helping borrowers with unique financial situations while delivering personalized guidance throughout the homebuying journey.
"Javier is the kind of leader who puts people first," said Matt Payan, SVP National Production Distributed Retail. "His commitment to building strong relationships and helping borrowers overcome obstacles aligns perfectly with how we serve our customers. We're excited to welcome Javier and his team as we continue investing in growth across our retail platform."
Garcia began his career in residential real estate before transitioning to mortgage lending during the market downturn in 2009. Since then, he has worked across multiple areas of the business, including centralized sales, builder lending, retail origination and branch leadership, giving him a broad perspective on how to support both customers and loan originators through changing market conditions.
"I wanted to join a company that gives our team the tools to help more borrowers achieve homeownership," Garcia said. "Planet offers a broad range of in-house lending solutions from construction and renovation to manufactured housing loans that allow us to meet borrowers' unique needs. The products plus Planet's servicing platform and operational excellence give us the confidence to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience while continuing to grow our business and help more families get homes."
Garcia said he plans to expand his team's presence throughout the Southwest while continuing to support underserved and Spanish-speaking communities with personalized service and trusted guidance.
About Planet
Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business. Planet Home is a DBA of Planet Home Lending, LLC (NMLS#17022). Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent company of Planet Home Lending, LLC.
Dona DeZube
Planet
+1 443-263-2832
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