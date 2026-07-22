Hounds Town USA Appoints Breken Randall as Vice President of Marketing Amid Continued National Growth

Doggy Daycare Franchise Strengthens Leadership Team Following 100 Location Milestone, Systemwide Expansion and National Recognition

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hounds Town USA , the doggy daycare, boarding and pet spa franchise built on the philosophy of letting dogs be dogs, has appointed Breken Randall as Vice President of Marketing as the brand enters its next chapter of national growth, following a milestone first half of 2026. The leadership investment comes as pet ownership continues to expand across the country, with 95 million U.S. households now owning at least one pet, creating new opportunities for brands to build meaningful relationships with pet parents.Randall brings more than 15 years of experience leading strategic growth, franchise brand management and cross-functional marketing initiatives. He previously oversaw marketing across WellBiz Brands' portfolio of more than 900 franchise locations and has held executive leadership positions with True Religion and A|X Armani Exchange, helping grow franchise brands by connecting national strategy with local execution.In his new role, Randall will lead Hounds Town’s national marketing strategy, with an emphasis on driving local store performance, strengthening franchise marketing resources and supporting long-term growth across the system."The strongest brands are built on something authentic, and Hounds Town has that in its foundation," said Randall. "From its founder story to its philosophy of letting dogs be dogs, every part of the brand is rooted in a purpose that sets it apart. I'm excited to build on that foundation by helping more pet parents connect with the brand while giving franchisees the tools and support they need to succeed."Randall joins Hounds Town during a milestone year for the brand. In April, Hounds Town celebrated the opening of its 100th location, marking a defining moment in the company’s evolution from a single Long Island location to a national franchise system grounded in canine behavior and a dog-first approach to care. Since reaching that milestone, Hounds Town has continued to expand, growing to 100+ locations across 27 states.During the first half of 2026, the brand opened five new locations, including its first locations in Delaware, Minnesota and Utah. Each opening brought Hounds Town's pack play model to new communities while reinforcing the continued demand for reliable, professional dog daycare, boarding and pet care services.Randall's appointment represents the latest investment in a leadership team assembled to support Hounds Town's continued evolution and follows the recent addition of Courtney Allison as Chief Franchise Officer and Integrator. Allison, who joined Hounds Town in March, brings more than a decade of franchise leadership experience and is focused on strengthening franchisee support, improving cross-functional alignment and driving consistency throughout the growing system.Together, the appointments reflect Hounds Town’s continued investment in the leadership, systems and infrastructure needed to support franchise owners, team members and pet parents as the brand scales.“Breken’s experience leading marketing for large franchise systems, combined with his passion for the pet industry, makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “As we continue expanding across the country, we’re focused on building the right team and strengthening the systems that support our franchisees. Breken’s strategic approach to brand building and franchise marketing will help us continue that momentum while staying true to who we are.”Hounds Town’s momentum has also been recognized by leading franchise and business organizations. The brand earned the No. 141 spot on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2026 Franchise 500, climbing 32 spots from the previous year. Entrepreneur also highlighted Hounds Town as one of five franchise brands benefiting from the continued growth of the pet care industry, reinforcing the brand’s position within one of franchising’s most resilient and expanding categories.In addition, Hounds Town was named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list, recognizing companies that have built exceptional workplace cultures and continue investing in their people as they grow.As the second half of 2026 begins, Hounds Town remains focused on expanding thoughtfully while strengthening the systems that support franchise owners and enhance the experience for pet parents. With additional locations in development, continued investments in marketing and franchisee support, and a leadership team focused on long-term growth, the company is well-positioned to build on the momentum established during the first half of the year.About Hounds Town USAFounded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and Nassau County Police Department commanding officer Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or ability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog’s physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment.Hounds Town’s all-day play model leaves dogs happy and tired, an experience affectionately known as the “Hounds Town Hangover.” The brand also offers affordable spa services and, at select locations, Pet Taxi transportation. With over 100 locations open nationwide and 25+ locations projected to both open and be awarded in 2026, Hounds Town continues to redefine excellence in pet care franchising.For more information, visit www.houndstownusa.com For franchising opportunities, visit www.houndstownusa.com/franchising

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