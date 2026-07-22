Denison Arts Council Announces Purchase of 500 W. Woodard Street, Its New Permanent Home in Downtown Denison

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Set for Tuesday, July 28 at 3 p.m.; Home for the Arts Campaign Raises $186,265, Surpassing Goal

Investing in the arts, and in the Denison Arts Council, is an investment in our future.” — Robert Crawley, Mayor of Denison

DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Denison Arts Council (DAC) announced this month the purchase of 500 W. Woodard Street in downtown Denison, establishing the organization’s first permanent home after more than four decades of operating in leased space. The purchase marks the successful conclusion of the Home for the Arts capital campaign, which raised $186,265 — surpassing the campaign's $175,000 goal.The community is invited to celebrate the milestone during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. at the new facility, located at 500 W. Woodard Street."The acquisition of 500 W. Woodard creates new opportunities for arts education, cultural tourism, economic development and community engagement," said Cindy Salem, Board President of the Denison Arts Council. "We are excited to have a home where we can host events as well as manage the cultural arts district.""Here in the City of Denison, the arts do more than beautify our community. They strengthen our sense of connection, celebrate our identity, bring people together, and help tell the story of who we are," said Robert Crawley, Mayor of Denison. "Investing in the arts, and in the Denison Arts Council, is an investment in our future. It enhances our quality of life, supports local talent, honors our storied past, and moves our city forward in meaningful ways."A Campaign Made Possible by Community GenerosityThe Home for the Arts campaign was anchored by a lead gift from The Smith Charitable Foundation and made possible through the support of many other generous donors across the community. Donors will be permanently recognized on plaques inside the new building and on DAC's website.A New Home, A New ChapterThe space at 500 W. Woodard Street will serve as DAC's permanent home, housing studio space for working artists, classrooms for youth arts education, public gallery space, a teaching kitchen for culinary programming, photography and podcast studios, and a flexible gathering space for community events and performances.The gallery team is putting the finishing touches on the space with fresh paint and new lighting ahead of the opening exhibition, Small on the Wall . A Denison tradition dating back to 2009, the exhibition returns as the inaugural show in DAC's new gallery and offers artists an accessible opportunity to exhibit work across a variety of mediums and price points, making it especially welcoming for first-time buyers. Also on display will be the HeART of Denison mosaic project, a community initiative inviting more than 100 residents across Denison's downtown and arts community to each contribute a canvas reflecting the people and roles that shape the city's creative identity.Programming Coming This FallStarting after Labor Day, DAC will begin introducing community events, art classes, film nights, culinary experiences, poetry and other opportunities. Additional details and registration information will be announced in the coming weeks.About 500 W. Woodard StreetLocated in the heart of downtown Denison, 500 W. Woodard Street serves as the Denison Arts Council's permanent headquarters and a cultural anchor designed to drive foot traffic, support local artists and youth programs, and add long-term value to the heart of the city.About the Denison Arts CouncilThe Denison Arts Council was incorporated in 1980 with a mission to promote, encourage, and develop cultural activities to serve the needs of all citizens through participation, exposure, and educational opportunities. In 2009, the Texas Commission on the Arts selected DAC for inclusion in the Cultural District Designation Pilot Program, recognizing the organization's role in stimulating economic development, attracting tourism, and fostering civic pride.

A Home for the Arts

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