Wayfairer Travel Reports Growing Interest in Shoulder Season Vacations

More travelers are choosing off-season departures for greater flexibility, fewer crowds, and a more immersive travel experience

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayfairer Travel has reported a noticeable increase in travelers planning vacations during the shoulder season, reflecting a broader shift toward traveling outside traditional peak holiday periods.Shoulder season, which typically falls between the peak and low travel seasons, has become increasingly popular among travelers seeking a different pace to travel. Rather than planning around school holidays or the busiest months of the year, many travelers are choosing spring and autumn departures to enjoy destinations when visitor numbers are lower and local experiences can feel more relaxed.The trend spans several of Wayfairer Travel’s destinations, including safari regions in Africa Japan , Latin America, and parts of Europe. According to the company, more clients are requesting itineraries during these periods to take advantage of favorable weather, great availability at sought-after accommodations, and opportunities to experience destinations with fewer crowds.Traveling during the shoulder season can also create opportunities for a more flexible itinerary. Attractions, cultural sites, and natural landscapes are often less congested, allowing travelers additional time to explore at a slower pace. In many destinations, seasonal changes also bring distinctive scenery, wildlife activity, local festivals, and culinary experiences that differ from those available during the busiest travel months.The increase in shoulder-season bookings reflects evolving travel priorities, with many placing greater value on meaningful experiences, comfort, and flexibility than on traveling during traditional vacation periods.As interest in off-season travel continues to grow, destinations around the world are seeing visitors spread more evenly throughout the year. This shift not only benefits travelers looking for a more immersive experience but also helps reduce seasonal pressure on popular destinations by encouraging travel beyond the busiest months.About the Company:Wayfairer Travel specializes in luxury, tailor-made journeys that foster authentic connections with local cultures and natural landscapes. Committed to responsible tourism, Wayfairer partners with local communities and conservation initiatives to ensure its trips have a positive impact. By curating immersive experiences and supporting fair labor practices, Wayfairer empowers travelers to explore the world while contributing to its preservation.

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