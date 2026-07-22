Empire State Development Announces New York State Support as South Korean Based Megazone Corporation Invests in New U.S. Headquarters in Monroe County

AI-Native Cloud Based Service Provider to Grow Operations in Perinton, Monroe County; Commits to Creating up to 122 New Jobs

NYS Investment in Next-Generation Opportunities is a Central Part of the Finger Lakes Comprehensive Regional Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy

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Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that Megazone Corporation-also known as MegazoneCloud- is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the Town of Perinton, Monroe County. Founded in South Korea in 1998, MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company that serves as a trusted digital transformation partner to more than 8,000 clients worldwide. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, MegazoneCloud is a premier global cloud managed services provider, distinguished as a leading Google Cloud Partner as well as the largest premier AWS consulting partner in the Asia-Pacific region, and maintains a robust ecosystem of hundreds of global technology partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). Building on this global momentum, MegazoneCloud is strategically scaling its established footprint in California and New York and plans to significantly grow its operations committing to creating up to 122 jobs over five years at the Willowbrook Office Park location.

MegazoneCloud’s decision to expand operations and establish its US headquarters Upstate is further proof that we continue to attract the world's most cutting-edge companies to New York State, said Governor Hochul. "This investment will help MegazoneCloud tap into the extraordinary talent available in the region, creating top-tier jobs and strengthening our overall economy."

Empire State Development is supporting MegazoneCloud with its expansion by providing up to $1.22 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project. The cost of updating the facility has been placed at $625,000.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State continues to establish itself as an innovation leader by investing in the companies and technologies of tomorrow. MegazoneCloud’s decision to locate its U.S. headquarters in Monroe County further represents the success of Governor Hochul’s focused efforts to cement the state as the global hub for next generation jobs and businesses.”

MegazoneCloud plans to tap into the available top-tier local tech talent by hiring from all local universities in the Rochester area. The company currently maintains a strong partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology, utilizing the school’s renowned co-op program for software and data engineers. MegazoneCloud CEO Bob Moore is a RIT graduate and former CIO of Paetec among other regional accomplishments.

MegazoneCloud CEO, Bob Moore said, “Establishing our U.S. headquarters in Monroe County is a pivotal milestone in MegazoneCloud's global growth strategy. By deepening our investment in New York, we are perfectly positioned to help enterprises scale using next-generation AI and cloud-native solutions. As an RIT graduate, I know firsthand the world-class caliber of tech talent in the Greater Rochester area, and we look forward to tapping into that local brilliance to fuel our North American expansion.”

New York State’s support for the MegazoneCloud project is representative of Governor Hochul’s bold steps to build a brighter future for New York by fueling innovation and creating good-paying jobs. Since taking office, the Governor has ushered in a new era of economic growth by prioritizing job creation, community development and economic revitalization. From investing in innovative technologies to supporting small businesses, this forward-thinking strategy is shaping a resilient and inclusive economy that sets New York up to compete in technological advancement on the global scale for generations to come.

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “We welcome MegazoneCloud as it establishes its U.S. headquarters right here in Perinton. By committing to creating over a hundred jobs in our district, MegazoneCloud will enable our talented residents to participate in the growth of innovative technologies and benefit our economy.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “We’re proud to support MegazoneCloud and their investment our region. MegazoneCloud’s decision to invest in Monroe County reflects the exceptional talent being developed at our colleges and universities and the collaborative partnerships that continue to drive economic growth. This investment will create new opportunities for our residents, strengthen our local economy, and further establish Monroe County as a destination for innovation and high-quality jobs.”

Greater Rochester Enterprise President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, “MegazoneCloud leaders are growing in Greater Rochester, NY, leveraging their technology experience and capitalizing on the region’s deep technical talent, particularly RIT graduates, who understand complex technology and how to apply it in business environments. GRE is honored to collaborate with numerous economic development partners to ensure MegazoneCloud invests in the Greater Rochester, NY region.”

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company, home to over 2,000 cloud and AI technology experts. As a trusted digital transformation partner to more than 8,000 clients worldwide, MegazoneCloud empowers innovation and growth through strategic partnerships and its suite of proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions. Under its vision of "Transform Tomorrow, Together", MegazoneCloud is committed to building future-ready competitiveness for its customers—powered by cutting-edge technology, data, and the passion of its people. With operations across the United States, Canada, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, the company continues to grow alongside its global partners and clients. To learn more, visit: www.megazone.com/us/.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here. ​

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

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