Empire State Development Announces NYSTAR Programs Generated $1.8 Billion In Economic Impact Across New York State

New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership and Centers of Excellence Programs Generated More Than $1.8 Billion in Economic Impact

2025 Annual Reports Highlight Support for More Than 7,600 Jobs and Hundreds of New York Businesses

Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that programs administered through its Division of Science, Technology and Innovation — known as NYSTAR — generated a combined $1.8 billion in statewide economic impact, according to newly released reports highlighting the performance of the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NY MEP) and Centers of Excellence (COE) programs. Together, the reports demonstrate how NYSTAR's network is helping manufacturers, entrepreneurs, researchers and technology-driven businesses expand operations, commercialize new technologies and create jobs across New York State. Additional details on each program are available in the NY MEP and COE 2025 annual reports.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York’s innovation economy is powered by the manufacturers, entrepreneurs, researchers and businesses that are building what comes next. Through NYSTAR, we are making targeted investments that help companies solve real challenges, modernize operations, attract private capital and move new technologies from concept to market. These reports show that our strategy is delivering measurable results — supporting jobs, strengthening industries and expanding economic opportunity in every region of the state.”

NYSTAR Executive Director Ben Verschueren said, “NYSTAR’s programs exist to meet companies where they are and help them move forward. We know that targeted support to accelerate connections, processes and technologies can be a game-changer. This report illustrates how that work translates to jobs, investments and real progress within the industries that drive our state’s economy.”

The 2025 NY MEP annual report highlights the statewide network's role in helping small and mid-sized manufacturers improve competitiveness through technology adoption, process improvements, workforce development and supply chain support. During calendar year 2024, NY MEP centers:

Generated $1.29 billion in economic impact;

Created or retained 6,858 jobs; and

Served 516 companies.

NY MEP is part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP), a public-private network with centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico that supports the competitiveness of small and medium-sized manufacturers. In 2024, New York's NY MEP network received nearly $7 million in federal funding, complemented by approximately $3.8 million in state support.

NY MEP is a network of 11 organizations, including one regional center serving each of New York's 10 economic development regions and the statewide center, FuzeHub. Together, they provide manufacturers with services including process and quality improvements, product development, technology acceleration, workforce development, sustainable manufacturing, marketing and supply chain assistance.

The 2025 COE annual report, covering July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, highlights the program's role in accelerating research commercialization and strengthening partnerships between academia and industry. During the reporting period, New York's COEs:

Generated $530.8 million in economic impact;

Created or retained 776 jobs; and

Served 872 companies.

New York's 14 designated Centers of Excellence bring together universities, researchers and private-sector partners to develop and commercialize emerging technologies, attract investment and support innovation in key industries. The centers focus on strategic sectors including semiconductors, life sciences, advanced materials, agriculture and digital gaming.

To learn more about NYSTAR, its statewide network of more than 80 innovation and manufacturing organizations, and the resources available to New York businesses, visit esd.ny.gov/nystar.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About ESD’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR)

Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation – known as NYSTAR – advances technology innovation and commercialization in New York State. NYSTAR offers programs that assist companies from start-up through maturity, leveraging the state’s unparalleled investment in world-class technology assets and expertise. It provides about $70 million annually in funding to support over 80 centers that provide direct assistance to New York State companies — a network of vital assets for enabling technology — and manufacturing-led growth and job creation. NYSTAR and its partners are proud to contribute to New York’s leadership in the global innovation economy. For more information, visit esd.ny.gov/nystar.

Contact: ESD Press Office | [email protected] | (800) 260-7313