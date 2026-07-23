Polar Announces DRA02 Expansion at Flagship AI-Ready Data Center Campus in Norway

Next phase of Polar’s long-term strategy to develop world-class infrastructure across Europe

DRA02 builds on the strong foundations established with DRA01, by combining renewable energy, advanced engineering and operational excellence, we are enabling our customers to scale with confidence.” — Andy Hayes CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polar Data Centers (“Polar”), a leading European developer, owner and operator of AI-ready data center infrastructure, today announced DRA02, a new 40MW AI-ready data center at its flagship campus in Drangedal, Norway.DRA02 marks the next phase of Polar’s long-term strategy to develop world-class AI infrastructure across Europe and strengthens its position as a leading provider of sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure. Building on the success of DRA01 , the new facility is designed to meet accelerating demand from hyperscale, cloud and artificial intelligence customers for efficient, scalable compute capacity.As AI adoption accelerates across the economy, demand for purpose-built infrastructure continues to grow. Next-generation AI workloads require higher power densities, advanced cooling technologies and resilient infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly complex compute environments. DRA02 has been engineered to meet these, providing customers with a future-ready platform for the latest AI and high-performance computing applications.Located adjacent to the award-winning DRA01 facility, DRA02 will deliver approximately 40MW of IT capacity across more than 21,300 square metres of technical space. The facility incorporates direct liquid cooling and has been designed to accommodate the latest GPU technologies and chipsets, with both the critical infrastructure and customer space engineered to support current and future generations of AI hardware.Like all Polar developments, DRA02 has been designed with sustainability and operational excellence at its core. Powered by renewable Norwegian hydroelectric energy, the facility will deliver high efficiency while supporting customers’ environmental objectives. Norway’s abundant renewable power, stable grid infrastructure and favourable climate make the campus an ideal location for large-scale AI and cloud deployments.The expansion of the Drangedal campus reflects Polar’s customer-led approach to infrastructure development. By working closely with customers to understand their current and future technology requirements, Polar designs facilities that deliver the flexibility, scalability and resilience needed across the lifecycle of demanding AI environments.Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar Data Centres, said:“AI is fundamentally changing infrastructure requirements, and customers need partners that can deliver capacity purpose-built for tomorrow’s workloads. DRA02 builds on the strong foundations established with DRA01 and demonstrates our continued commitment to sustainable, high-performance data center infrastructure in Norway. By combining renewable energy, advanced engineering and operational excellence, we are creating infrastructure that enables customers to scale with confidence.”Construction of DRA02 forms part of Polar’s wider European growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering AI-ready infrastructure that combines sustainability, performance and long-term operational excellence. Once complete, the expanded Drangedal campus will provide customers with one of Europe’s most advanced environments for AI, cloud and high-performance computing workloads.About Polar Data CentersPolar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centers optimized for AI and high-density computing workloads. The company specializes in creating energy-efficient facilities powered by renewable sources, serving the growing demands of AI and technology companies across Europe

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