EBClub and EBN join forces to create the world's largest global community for employer branding professionals

Steve Ward, founder of EBClub, leads the conversation at the community’s half-day event in Amsterdam earlier in 2026, bringing employer brand practitioners together to share ideas, challenges and experience. EBClub’s founder, whose practitioner-led events and community bring employer branding professionals together to share ideas and experience. The EBClub logo, representing the global community for employer branding professionals.

EBClub (Employer Branding Club) and EBN (Employer Branding News) join forces to create the world's largest global community for employer branding professionals

EBClub exists to elevate employer branding. Our partnership with EBN gives the community a global platform, helping empower the future of the profession through its people and talent.” — Steve Ward

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employer Branding Club ( EBClub ) and Employer Branding News ( EBN ) have joined forces to create the world's largest global community dedicated to employer branding professionals. Together, they will build a global ecosystem that brings together events, news, original content, networking, webinars, learning and professional recognition under one platform for employer branding practitioners around the world.Employer branding has evolved rapidly over the past decade, becoming a strategic business function that spans talent acquisition, employee experience, internal communications, marketing and organisational culture. As the profession has grown, so too has the need for a truly global community where practitioners can share knowledge, showcase innovation and accelerate the development of the discipline.The Employer Branding Club, founded by global employer branding strategist Steve Ward, began in London in 2020 during the pandemic, bringing employer branding professionals together digitally to share ideas, support one another, build capability and elevate the profession during a period of unprecedented change. As restrictions eased, the community expanded into in-person events across the UK, supported by a thriving LinkedIn community. In 2026, with the support of an exceptional ambassador network, EBClub expanded across Europe with events in Poland, Germany, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Portugal, laying the foundations for a truly global community.Employer Branding News (EBN) was founded in early 2024 by Mike Parsons and James Robbins of Fathom Data Labs to give the employer branding profession the dedicated news publication it had long been missing. In little more than two years, EBN has become one of the world's fastest-growing employer branding media platforms, publishing daily news, analysis, interviews and thought leadership for a truly global audience. Despite being headquartered in Singapore, EBN reaches readers across every major employer branding market, reflecting the increasingly borderless nature of the profession itself.Together, Employer Branding Club and Employer Branding News combine the industry's fastest-growing media platform with one of its most active professional communities. Members will have access to daily employer branding news, exclusive thought leadership, local and global events, webinars, peer networking, practical resources and a trusted space to learn from some of the world's leading practitioners and brands.The combined platform will provide a central hub for employer branding professionals while also introducing The Exchange, a dedicated space where in-house practitioners and industry partners can collaborate, share ideas and explore new approaches across employer branding, recruitment marketing, employee experience, people and culture, and employee engagement.Steve Ward commented:"Having spent nearly 20 years in the industry, I have a passion for giving something back and helping employer branding deliver even greater value for organisations around the world through peer-to-peer collaboration. EBClub has grown from a personal passion project into something truly special. I've loved meeting practitioners and learning from employer branding communities across Europe this year, and our partnership with EBN gives us the platform to build something truly global. Together we're creating a community that will help empower the future of employer branding through its talent."Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom Data Labs and Co-Founder of Employer Branding News, added:"For too long, employer branding has lacked a true global home. This partnership changes that. By combining the industry's leading publication with one of its fastest-growing professional communities, we're creating something that simply hasn't existed before. Whether you're just starting your employer branding career or leading global strategy for a Fortune 500 company, this is where the conversation will happen."The new website launches on 23 July 2026, inviting professionals to join the waiting list for early access to the community platform, explore upcoming events and discover partnership opportunities. The full Employer Branding Club platform will launch later in July, fully operational from September 1st 2026.For more information about the partnership, visit employerbrandingclub.co.

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