Stevens Transport Earns General Mills OTIF Temp Carrier of the Year Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Stevens Transport received the 2026 General Mills OTIF Carrier of the Year Award Stevens Transport's General Mills Team with 2026 Award Stevens Transport receiving the 2026 General Mills OTIF Award

Stevens Transport has been named General Mills’ 2026 OTIF Temp Carrier of the Year, earning the prestigious honor for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.

Winning this award once is meaningful. Winning it four consecutive years, with no other carrier having done so, speaks to the standard our team holds itself to every single day” — Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevens Transport , a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce that it has been named the 2026 General Mills OTIF Temp Carrier of the Year, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has received this honor. No other carrier in the history of the General Mills program has achieved this distinction four years in a row, underscoring Stevens Transport’s unmatched consistency, operational excellence, and commitment to its customers.The OTIF (On-Time In-Full) Temp Carrier of the Year award recognizes carriers that consistently meet temperature-sensitive delivery commitments at the highest level. For Stevens Transport, earning this recognition in four consecutive years reflects a company-wide culture of precision, accountability, and relentless focus on service quality.“To receive this recognition from General Mills for the fourth straight year is a testament to the extraordinary people at Stevens Transport. Winning this award once is meaningful. Winning it four consecutive years, with no other carrier having done so, speaks to the standard our team holds itself to every single day,” said Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman, Stevens Transport.“Our team takes enormous pride in supporting General Mills’ supply chain with the reliability and care their products demand. Temperature-controlled freight requires precision at every step, and our drivers and operations team deliver that precision day in and day out,” said Robert Solimani, Vice President, Stevens Transport.Stevens Transport has built one of the most recognized names in temperature-controlled logistics over more than 40 years of operation. The company’s dedication to safety, on-time performance, and supply chain integrity has earned it longstanding partnerships with some of the world’s most respected consumer brands.About Stevens TransportStevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas. With over 45 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities, offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, tanker, dedicated, 3PL, and logistics solutions.To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter. at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens

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