Clarke & Rush Nominated in Four Categories for 2026 Sacramento Favorites Awards

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Sacramento-area home services company recognized for Heating & Air, Plumbing, Windows, and Customer Service after more than 60 years of serving local homeowners

Our team understands the importance of being responsive, communicating clearly, and treating customers and their homes with respect.” — Pat Rush, Owner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarke & Rush, a Sacramento-area home services company serving local homeowners since 1963, has been nominated in four categories for the 2026 Sacramento Favorites Awards: Heating & Air Windows , and Customer Service.The nominations recognize the company's long-standing presence in the Sacramento region and the work of its employees who provide home comfort, repair, maintenance, and improvement services to local homeowners. Community members can vote for Clarke & Rush during the 2026 Sacramento Favorites voting period, which runs through August 7, 2026. Voting is available at VoteSacramento.com, where residents can find Clarke & Rush in the nominated categories."We're honored to be nominated in four categories for the 2026 Sacramento Favorites Awards," said Pat Rush, Owner of Clarke & Rush. "We've been fortunate to serve Sacramento-area homeowners for more than 60 years, and we're grateful to everyone who has trusted our team with their homes. This recognition is a reflection of the people who work at Clarke & Rush and the customers and communities we've had the opportunity to serve over the years."Four Nominations Recognize Different Areas of the CompanyClarke & Rush's four nominations represent different parts of its business and the customer experience.- The Heating & Air nomination recognizes the company's HVAC services, including air conditioning repair and installation, heating and furnace services, heat pumps, ductless systems, HVAC maintenance, and other home comfort solutions.- The company is also nominated in the Plumbing category. Clarke & Rush provides plumbing services as well as water heater installation, replacement, and repair, including tankless water heater solutions.- The Windows nomination recognizes the company's work helping homeowners improve their homes through window replacement and related home improvement services.- The fourth nomination is for Customer Service, recognizing the experience customers have when working with the company. At Clarke & Rush, customer service involves the entire team, from the employees who answer calls and schedule appointments to the technicians, installers, plumbers, sales professionals, and support staff who work with homeowners."We know that when someone calls a home services company, they're trusting that company to work in their home," said Pat. "Our team understands the importance of being responsive, communicating clearly, and treating customers and their homes with respect. We're proud that our team has been recognized in the Customer Service category alongside our Heating & Air, Plumbing, and Windows nominations."Serving Sacramento Homeowners Since 1963Clarke & Rush has been part of the Sacramento community since 1963. Over more than six decades, the company has grown and expanded its services while continuing to serve homeowners throughout the greater Sacramento area. Today, Clarke & Rush provides a variety of home services, including heating and air conditioning, plumbing, water heaters, windows, insulation, indoor air quality, and other home improvement solutions.The company works with homeowners throughout the Sacramento region, helping address everything from urgent repairs and maintenance needs to larger home improvement projects. Sacramento's hot summers and cooler winter months make dependable home comfort systems especially important for local homeowners. At the same time, plumbing and water heater issues can require immediate attention, while projects such as window replacement and insulation can be part of longer-term home improvement and energy-efficiency plans. Clarke & Rush's range of services allows the company to help homeowners with both immediate needs and planned improvements.Community Support Plays an Important RoleThe Sacramento Favorites Awards provide an opportunity for members of the community to recognize local businesses and organizations they know and support. For Clarke & Rush, the four nominations are an opportunity to recognize the employees who work with customers every day while also thanking the homeowners who have supported the company throughout its history."We're grateful to everyone who has supported Clarke & Rush over the years, whether they've been a customer for decades or have just recently worked with our team," said Pat. "If you've had a positive experience with Clarke & Rush, we'd be honored to have your vote. We're proud to be a Sacramento-area company, and we're thankful for the opportunity to continue serving the community."Voting is as easy as 1-2-31. Visit votesacrmento.com2. Voters can select Clarke & Rush in the applicable categories and complete the voting process through the Sacramento Favorites website.- Heating & Air- Plumbing- Windows- Customer Service3. Participants are permitted to vote once per day across the ballot during the voting period.2026 Sacramento Favorites Voting Dates- Voting Opens: Monday, July 20, 2026- Voting Closes: Friday, August 7, 2026- Winners Announced: Sunday, November 8, 2026Clarke & Rush encourages members of the community to visit VoteSacramento.com and participate throughout the voting period.About Clarke & RushFounded in 1963, Clarke & Rush is a Sacramento-area home services company providing heating and air conditioning, plumbing, water heater, window, insulation, indoor air quality, and other home improvement services. For more than 60 years, Clarke & Rush has served homeowners throughout the greater Sacramento region. The company is focused on helping homeowners address their home comfort, repair, maintenance, and improvement needs while providing professional service and customer care. Clarke & Rush continues to serve communities throughout the Sacramento area and is proud to be part of the region's local business community. For more information about Clarke & Rush, visit Clarke-Rush.com.

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