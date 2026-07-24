Auto Staffing Solutions Helps Dealerships Avoid Costly Hiring Delays

Auto Staffing Solutions helps dealerships reduce costly hiring delays through targeted candidate sourcing, screening, and interview coordination.

Automotive recruiting support helps dealerships reduce hiring delays through targeted candidate sourcing, screening, and interview coordination.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a dealership, one open position can affect far more than a single department.A missing Service Manager can place added pressure on advisors and technicians. An unfilled F&I position may slow deliveries and affect revenue. When a sales or leadership role remains vacant, the impact can quickly reach the showroom, customer experience, and daily operations. Auto Staffing Solutions has launched a new website designed to help dealership owners, General Managers, HR leaders, and department heads address critical hiring needs through a focused automotive recruiting process.The company helps dealerships identify candidates based on the responsibilities of the position, required experience, department needs, and expectations provided by the hiring team.“An open position can become expensive long before a dealership calculates the final cost,” said Bill Arie, Owner of Auto Staffing Solutions. “The workload shifts to other employees, managers lose time reviewing applications, and important responsibilities may be delayed. Our goal is to help dealerships reach qualified candidates sooner and make better use of their interview time.”RECRUITING BUILT AROUND THE DEALERSHIPThe process begins with a direct conversation between the dealership and a dedicated recruiter.Auto Staffing Solutions learns which position must be filled, what experience is required, why the opening matters, and which qualities are most important to the dealership. That information guides the search from the beginning.The company’s recruiting approach includes candidate profiling, skills assessment, targeted sourcing, and short-listing. Its team brings more than 85 years of combined automotive and management experience and has access to a database of more than 10,000 experienced professionals.Once the dealership’s needs are understood, Auto Staffing Solutions searches its candidate network and develops a targeted employment advertisement. The opening will be promoted through all major job boards and social media platforms.Depending on the selected service plan, candidates may also be pre-screened by phone before their information is presented to the dealership.This helps dealership leaders avoid spending hours reviewing loosely matched applicants or interviewing candidates who lack the necessary experience.RECRUITING SUPPORT ACROSS DEALERSHIP OPERATIONSAuto Staffing Solutions recruits for positions throughout dealership operations, including General Managers, General Sales Managers, Sales Managers, Used Car Managers, F&I Managers, BDC representatives and directors, Service Managers, Parts Managers, Warranty Administrators, Controllers, Office Managers, Regional Managers, District Managers, CFOs, COOs, CEOs, Vice Presidents, and other leadership roles.This broad coverage allows dealerships and dealer groups to use one recruiting resource across sales, fixed operations, finance, business development, office administration, and executive leadership.“Every open role creates a different challenge,” said Arie. “A vacant Parts Manager position affects the dealership differently than an open General Manager position. The recruiting effort should reflect the responsibilities, urgency, and experience required for that specific role.”FROM CANDIDATE SEARCH TO INTERVIEWAfter potential candidates are identified, Auto Staffing Solutions can conduct phone pre-screening based on the selected service level. The dealership then reviews the candidate information and decides who it would like to meet.The company can also help coordinate interviews by phone, video conference, or in person.The dealership remains in control of the final hiring decision, while Auto Staffing Solutions supports the time-consuming steps that come before it, including sourcing, advertising, screening, candidate communication, and scheduling.The goal is to help dealership decision-makers spend less time sorting through unsuitable applicants and more time speaking with stronger candidates.FLEXIBLE MONTHLY RECRUITING SUPPORTThe new website outlines Standard, Gold, and Platinum monthly benefit plans for dealerships with different hiring needs.The Standard plan includes a defined number of verified resumes, one job posting, and email support. The Gold plan adds unlimited verified resumes, additional job postings, phone pre-screening, conference calls, and recruiter support. The Platinum plan provides the highest level of assistance, including same-day response, operational analysis, a private online center, onsite training, ongoing support calls, and onsite recruiting.This structure allows a single dealership, multi-location dealer group, or growing automotive organization to choose a level of support based on hiring volume and urgency.ADDRESSING OPEN POSITIONS BEFORE THEY BECOME LARGER PROBLEMSThe longer a dealership position remains open, the more likely its responsibilities are to fall on other employees.Managers take on extra duties. Customer follow-up may slow. Department goals become harder to maintain. Leadership time that should be spent improving the business is redirected toward applications, interviews, and scheduling.The launch of AutoStaffingSolutions.com gives automotive employers a central place to review their recruiting options and begin addressing open positions before temporary staffing gaps become larger operational concerns.Dealership owners, General Managers, HR leaders, and department heads can learn more or submit their current hiring needs through the website. Auto Staffing Solutions can also be reached at 800-880-4810.ABOUT AUTO STAFFING SOLUTIONSAuto Staffing Solutions is an automotive recruiting company that helps dealerships source and evaluate candidates for sales, finance, business development, service, parts, office, management, and executive leadership positions. Its services include targeted candidate sourcing, employment advertising, pre-screening, interview coordination, and monthly recruiting support.

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